DEVELOPING TALENT: Liberty Middle School Knights prepare student-athletes for next level

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some noteworthy names made noise on the middle school athletics scene from Liberty Middle School in the 2022-23 school year.

There was Adryan Cole and Brandon Nolley in football and London Smith with girls basketball.

They’ll be freshmen in high school when the next school year rolls around. Liberty’s interim athletic director and wrestling coach Keith White shared what makes those players’ experience as Knights comparatively unique.

“The coaching that they get. Our coaches know a lot. They spend extra time teaching the kids the fundamentals,” White said. “They really take the time to teach the kids and get to know them more than just being a player. Spending time to build them as a student and make them a better student and a better human being.”

Smith averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals per game in her eighth grade season. On the football scene, Cole recorded over eight touchdowns — which included a hat trick in the NewRock League championship — 20-plus tackles along with Nolley’s three-plus touchdowns scored and over 20 tackles.

pionship. They also finished in the second round of the playoffs.

Then, the girls basketball team also finished with an unblemished record coupled with back-to-back NewRock League titles.

On top of that, the Lady Knights have only lost one game in three years dating back to the 2020 season.

Liberty Middle’s wrestling team fielded a young, developing team this year, too.

Though the Knights continued on with the 2021-22 school year success, White explained what was different this go round.

“This year, we definitely focused more on academics,” White said. “So, if kids at progress time were failing two classes, they couldn’t participate until they got their grades back up.”

White emphasized that, along with athletic experiences, is the ultimate mission of middle school sports.

“It prepares you for high school,” White said. “Middle school builds up the fundamentals you need to be successful in high school.”