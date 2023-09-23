Alcovy football suffers 42-6 region loss at Woodward Academy

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — When the Alcovy Tigers traveled to College Park Friday night, they suffered a 42-6 defeat against the Woodward Academy War Eagles.

It was Alcovy’s second Region 3-AAAAAA contest of the season.

The lone Tigers’ score of the night came late in the fourth quarter.

On a Woodward Academy pass attempt, junior cornerback Bernard Lackey intercepted it. After he collected the ball, raced down Graham Hixon Field at Colquitt Stadium for a 97-yard pick-6.

Early on, it was the Woodward Academy offense coming out clicking on all cylinders.

The Tigers opened the game on defense and the War Eagles took the opening 76 yards opening drive for the first score of the game.

Their senior quarterback found their junior tight end for a 11-yard touchdown pass.

The War Eagles scored on all of their first half possessions, which led the score to be 42-0 going into halftime.

It was a running clock for the second half of Friday’s contest.

Alcovy offense was able to move the ball twice in plus territory against the War Eagles’ defense in the first half.

The Alcovy Offense led by sophomore quarterback Patrick Wolfe Jr. connected with senior wide receiver BJ Johnson and Lackey on separate big plays leading into the final drive of the game.

Senior running back Kemoi Burke led the Tigers’ offense with over 100 yards in all purpose yards in the entire game.

Lackey and “The Black Swarm” defense didn’t allow points in the second half. But it wasn’t enough for the Tigers to avoid their fourth consecutive overall defeat in 2023. They also begin region play 0-2.

The Tigers will now turn their attention to the Morrow Mustangs (1-4, 1-1 Region 3-AAAAAA) as the Mustangs will travel to the Sharp Stadium on Thursday Sept 28.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Mustangs are coming off a bye week.