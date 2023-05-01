Tajah Jackson celebrates signing to Huntingdon College basketball

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tajah Jackson signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Huntingdon College. Alcovy celebrated the occasion with a ceremony dedicated to highlighting Jackson’s accomplishment.

Knowing that brought a special feeling for Jackson.

“To celebrate this signing means a lot to me,” Jackson said. “It is amazing to know that I have a huge support system. I am grateful to know that if I ever need anything I could always come back to Alcovy.”

Though Jackson is signing a basketball scholarship, she has also been a member of Alcovy’s softball team.

Jackson was part of the Lady Tigers’ Region 3-AAAAAA champion squad last season.

On the hardwood, Jackson averaged 6.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in her senior season.

Recently, Jackson was also announced as a top 10 member of her graduating class set to graduate next month.

With all of her experiences as a Lady Tiger, Jackson mentioned how she feels ready for this next chapter of her career.

“The coaches have prepared me for college by pushing me to my full potential,” Jackson said. “Opening the gym on the weekends and training me to get better. I am thankful to have them not only as coaches but as life mentors as well.”

That is why, according to Jackson, she is going to miss her teammates because “they are like family.”

Nevertheless, Jackson is excited for what lies ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting the opportunity to play college basketball and being able to explore college life while enhancing my knowledge,” Jackson said. “I’m also excited about being able to make and set new goals for myself.”



