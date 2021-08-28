Rams-Tigers canceled; Alcovy homecoming rescheduled

COVINGTON, Ga. – Late Wednesday afternoon, Newton County Schools announced that the Alcovy-Newton football game slated for Aug. 27 was canceled.

The cancellation came due to a COVID-19 exposure within the Alcovy football team.

According to a news release, Alcovy players and coaches had to follow quarantine requirements effective Aug. 25, which temporarily suspended “competition play and practice.” Practice is expected to start back up for the Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

As a result of the cancellation, Alcovy officials had to reschedule its annual homecoming celebration. Dr. Kristopher Williams, Alcovy High School principal, announced the Tigers’ homecoming game would be played on Saturday, Nov. 6, against Evans High School at Sharp Stadium. It would also be Alcovy’s senior night, he said.

Concerning Newton, Athletic Director Vincent Byams told The Covington News that Friday night would serve as a bye week for the Rams, as they chose not to find a different team to play.

The Rams (1-0) will get back into action next Friday, Sept. 3, to take on county rival Eastside in a battle for the Chick-fil-A Newton Cup. Newton defeated the Eagles 21-7 one year ago en route to calming its second straight Newton Cup. County rivals Alcovy, Eastside and Newton have played one another for the sought after cup for several years.

No plans to reschedule the matchup between Newton and Alcovy had been released prior to they publication’s deadline.

“NCSS regrets any inconvenience this may cause,” district officials stated in a press release. “However, the health and safety of our students must remain our primary concern.”

Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck contributed to this report.