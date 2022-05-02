PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Alcovy throwers shine at Region 3-AAAAAA meet

EVANS, Ga. — The 2022 Region 3-AAAAAA track meet was hosted by Lakeside High School in Evans on April 28. Both Alcovy track teams competed and brought home a few impressive finishes.

The girls team finished fifth in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay.

Joselyn Branch collected second place in the high jump. Tioni Parker finished first in shot put while also coming up in third place for the discus competition.

Amaria Abreu earned fourth place in shot put, too. The boys team had Duval Hill claim first place in the shot put competition.



