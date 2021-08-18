Prep Softball: Lady Tigers off to hot start

COVINGTON, Ga. - Running across home plate has become somewhat of the norm for the Lady Tigers so far in 2021. Alcovy has outscored its opponents 47-9 in the first four games.

Scoring runs at a high rate has propelled the Lady Tigers to a 3-1 record with all three wins being shutouts.

Their head coach points to her team’s at-bats and base running for Alcovy’s dominant performances.

“We’re being aggressive at the plate and on the bases as well,” head coach Miranda Lamb said. “We’ve got some quick kids out there and I trust them on the bases.”

Alcovy swept its doubleheader against Discovery High School on Aug. 12 19-0 and 21-0 to open the season. Then, they split their games at Prince Avenue Christian School’s Diamond Day on Aug. 14.

The Lady Tigers defeated Oglethorpe County 4-0 in game one and lost to Prince Avenue 9-3 in game two.

In its lone loss on Saturday, Lamb credited fatigue rather than the lack of production from her players.

“Our girls were tired by the second game,” Lamb said. “It’s early in the season and we’ve only been out there playing for about a month. So, getting them in playing shape to play 14 innings instead of just seven is where we’re at the moment.”

Moving forward, Lamb plans to emphasize conditioning and getting in better shape to compete as the season progresses. But, overall, Lamb is satisfied with how her team has performed to open the season.

Lamb wants to see more from her team, but has noticed her team is progressing exponentially.

“They’re trusting the process,” Lamb said. “They’re believing in what we’re telling them and putting in the work. And it’s paying off so far.”

Alcovy was to play its next games Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 on the road at Clarke Central and Monticello, respectively. They’ll also participate in the Diamond Day tournament along with Newton and Eastside on Aug. 21.