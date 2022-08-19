PREP SOFTBALL: Alcovy softball takes first step toward preseason goals with lopsided victory

COVINGTON, Ga. — Over the offseason, the Alcovy Lady Tigers set two main goals for this season: win the region championship and make a run at the state playoffs. They took the first step toward both goals Thursday afternoon in a 19-2 region victory over Forest Park at home.

The lopsided victory begins Alcovy’s region schedule 1-0 but, more importantly, it has the Lady Tigers more hopeful about their chances at a region title this season.

“[It] feels really good [to start 1-0], coming from a very tough region where you knew what you were going to expect day in and day out,” head coach Miranda Lamb said. “Today we did not know what we were going to expect. I am glad that we came out on top and remained focused throughout the game.”

Alcovy’s bats were hot for the two innings of action.

Kaitlyn Williams led the charge for the Lady Tigers going 2-for-2 with four RBIs. She also had a rare inside the park home run to start the scoring in the first inning. CeCe Williams scored the second run of the game off a passed ball.

A scoring avalanche ensued in the second inning.

Whether it was a passed ball or a timely hit, the Lady Tigers brought 17 runs in to extend their lead 19-0.

Forest Park scored two runs in the top of the third, but it wasn't enough to keep the contest going. The Lady Tigers had won before many spectators had a chance to settle in.

Kaitlyn highlighted the team’s focus as the main proponent to the dominant win.

“Everyone was encouraging, and everyone was staying engaged in the game even though it was a big number,” Kaitlyn said. “When [the score] gets bigger it is typically harder to concentrate but everyone was encouraged.”

In the pitcher’s circle, Alexis Hernandez and Olivia Tomberlin threw a combined eight strikeouts while only giving up one hit and zero earned runs.

Alcovy’s 1-0 start to region play puts it in prime position to take their momentum into the remainder of the season. On Saturday, the Tigers will face their rivals Eastside and Newton back-to-back as part of a Diamond Day tournament hosted by Eastside.

After the doubleheader, the Tigers will face a slew of region opponents, starting with a road battle against Lovejoy on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Lamb recognized each game as an opportunity to improve the team’s chances of accomplishing their preseason goals.

“[It’s] a chance to win the region and achieve the goals that we hope to achieve, which is making it to state again,” Lamb said. “This is just one tiny step closer to that goal.”

And, even though the Lady Tigers just ended a five-year playoff drought last year, which followed years of coming up short, the Alcovy softball team does not plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

“Last year we probably did not think we would make it this far or make it where we are at today, but we are building a program and shocking everybody in the region by making it to state,” Kaitlyn said.



