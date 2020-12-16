PREP HOOPS: Tigers survive road test against Monroe Area

MONROE, Ga. — Pushed to the brink in an early season road test, the Alcovy boys’ basketball team banded together against Monroe Area on Tuesday night.

The Tigers led for the entire of the second half en route to pulling out a 62-60 victory over the Hurricanes.

Senior guard Trevon Howze and sophomore forward Steven Moore led the way offensively with 14 points apiece. They were joined in double figured by junior guard Byron Howard, who finished with 13 points, and sophomore Ben Hodges, who poured in 11 points from the guard and forward position.

Sitting at 4-3 on the year, Alcovy has three games remaining before taking a hiatus for the holidays. The Tigers will travel to M.L. King on Saturday, then turn around to host Ola on Monday, Dec. 21, and Woodland on Tuesday, Dec. 22.