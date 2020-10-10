PREP FOOTBALL: War Eagles down Alcovy

COVINGTON, Ga. — South Forsyth’s defense was too much for sophomore quarterback Ashton Evans and the Alcovy offense as the Tigers fell to the South Forsyth War Eagles on a rainy Friday night.



The Tigers lost to the War Eagles by a score of 39-7, and it was the South Forsyth defense that was constantly causing problems for the Alcovy offense from start to finish.

The Tigers’ defense came out on the attack to open the game, forcing two fumbles on the opening drive as well as a sack that would force a big fourth and long for the War Eagles to start the game.

Despite excellent field position to start the next offensive drive for the Tigers, the War Eagle defense held Alcovy to a quick punt three plays later.

Though the Tigers gave a good first impression on defense, the War Eagles got revenge on the next drive, scoring quick on a 79-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kyle Durham to senior wide receiver Mitch Thompson. The long touchdown pass gave South Forsyth the early 7-0 lead.

After holding the Tigers to another punt, South Forsyth duplicated their previous offensive drive by marching down the field and scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Thompson, extending the War Eagle lead to 14-0.

On the next Alcovy drive, the South Forsyth punt returner dropped the punt and allowed junior wide receiver MJ Stroud to fall on it and give the Tigers the ball inside the 30-yard line.

Alcovy would not the let the good field position go to waste, marching down into the red zone and capping off the short drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Armani Russ to bring the Tigers closer by a score of 14-7.

Late in the second half, after holding the Tigers to a fourth down, the War Eagles special teams blocked the Alcovy punt and returned it for a touchdown to extend the South Forsyth lead to 20-7 at the half. The PAT was no good.

Going into halftime, it looked like the pass game was going to be the only key back into the game for the Tigers, as the South Forsyth defense held Alcovy to only 14 yards rushing on 13 carries so far.

On the War Eagles’ second drive of the half, the Tigers defense halted a marching South Forsyth offense by forcing a fumble and getting the ball back on their own 3-yard line to give Evans the ball back with the whole field to go.

The South Forsyth front seven collapsed on the box the next play after the change of possession, tackling junior running back Tristan Mayweather in the endzone for the safety to extend the War Eagles lead to 22-7 and give the War Eagle offense the ball back.

As time expired in the third quarter, the War Eagles run game struck again, this time on a 33-yard touchdown run, giving South Forsyth the 29-7 lead.

Before the final quarter could come to a close, the War Eagles added some extra cushion to their lead, scoring their third rushing touchdown of the game, as well as tacking on a on a 21-yard field goal.

The War Eagles eventually ran the clock out and delivered the Tigers their fifth loss of the season by a score of 39-7.

Alcovy will look to turn their 0-5 season around next week but it will not be easy as they head down to Valdosta to play the south Georgia powerhouse Lowndes next Friday, Oct. 16.