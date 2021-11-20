PREP FOOTBALL: Trojans pull away in second half to end Tigers’ championship hopes

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was offensive fireworks by the Carrollton Trojans that did the Alcovy Tigers in Friday night at Sharp Stadium.

Alcovy lost 43-21 in round two of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs to conclude its 2021 season.

Carrollton scored 34 of its points in the second half to the Tigers’ 14. The Trojans scored in different ways, too, which seemed to confuse the Tigers’ defense.

First, the running trio of Jamun Evans, Bryce Hicks and, occasionally, M.J. Morris ran the ball with ease.

Evans had two rushing touchdowns while Hicks and Morris accounted for one apiece.

Alcovy’s defense could not stop the Carrollton rushing attack in the final 24 minutes. And, when it did, Morris would find Ace Williamson or Terrell Carmichael behind the Tigers’ secondary for a big gain through the air.

Each receiver had a touchdown reception, too.

Through it all, Alcovy kept battling, especially its quarterback Ashton Evans.

Evans either scored or set up all three scores in Friday’s game for the Tigers.

His first score came off a rollout passing play on third and goal in the closing seconds of the first half. Seeing no one open, Evans scampered in for a 5-yard touchdown.

That seemed to give Alcovy a much-needed boost heading into halftime, only down 9-7.

But, on the first drive of the second half, Alcovy’s Bobby Smith coughed the ball up and it was recovered by Carrollton.

After the Trojans scored again, Evans led another scoring drive to respond.

Alcovy went six plays for 80 yards. The drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Tristan Mayweather. Mayweather’s score was set up one play before when Evans kept the ball on an option play for a 47-yard run.

With 7:47 remaining in the final frame of action, Evans delivered a passing touchdown.

Finding Jamel Johnson open down the seam, Evans connected with him for a touchdown pass to draw the score 36-21.

But, the Tigers’ defense could never respond.

Carrollton kept scoring points and Alcovy’s offense couldn’t keep up.

That ultimately led to the Tigers’ demise and eliminated them from playoff contention.

Alcovy finishes 2021 with a 5-4 overall record while remaining perfect in region play at 5-0. That led the Tigers to claim their first-ever Region 3-AAAAAA championship in program history. Following Friday’s loss, the Tigers will look to 2022 for more success.



