PREP FOOTBALL: History is in Tigers’ eyes

COVINGTON, Ga. - In the 15-year history of Alcovy football, there’s one thing that is not mentioned in the history books: A region championship.

That could all change on Saturday night at Sharp Stadium when Evans High School comes to town.

Both teams enter Saturday’s contest at 4-0 in the region tied for first. The winner will be crowned the 2021 Region 3-AAAAAA Champion.

The game will also be Alcovy’s homecoming and senior night as well.

So, there’ll be a lot on the line for the Tigers.

Head coach Jason Dukes, however, said if it wasn’t for the players’ commitment the past three years, the milestone wouldn’t be possible. Now, Dukes hopes his team puts its best foot forward when game time comes.

“These kids are tested and they’re ready to perform,” Dukes said. “We’re going to have to win the turnover margin. Then, special teams will play a huge role in the game. When we’re on defense, we’ve got to limit the big plays. Offensively, we’ve got to convert on third down. All of that is going to be important for us to get the win.”