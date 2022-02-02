PREP FOOTBALL: Alcovy celebrates historical signing day

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eight Alcovy Tigers penned their National Letter of Intents Wednesday morning to make it the biggest National Signing Day in the history of the school.

No one was happier than head coach Jason Dukes.

“Two years ago, we had signing day in the library, it was a small gathering. Today we had so many guys and families we had to do it in the auditorium,” Dukes said. “I am so proud of the [players], I am so happy for them to be able to continue their academic and athletic careers beyond the walls of Alcovy.”

The first Tiger to sign was linebacker MJ Stroud, who announced in Nov. 2021 that he was committing to Georgia Southern University.

Stroud contributed on both sides of the ball for the Tigers during the 2021 season, but he attributes a lot of the success of himself and the team to the coaching staff who has done more than just coach on the field.

“I had already made the decision [to sign to play for Georgia Southern], but I wanted to [be able to sign] with my boys,” Stroud said. “[Our coaches] were more like father figures, we could always talk to them if we needed something. [Our team] was a big family.”

Linebacker Armani Russ was the only player on the stage who had yet to make the decision publicly, as he still had five schools to consider.

Russ ultimately chose to sign to play for Nova Southern University.

Prior to the signing, Dukes made a point to commemorate Russ for his work inside of the classroom, as the senior had the highest grade point average on the team with a 3.8.

“I want to give back. I want to show people that if you do not make it in football, [if you] keep your grades up and maintain your GPA you will always have options,” Russ said.

Linebacker and defensive-back Reggie Boyd will be taking his talents up north as he signed to play football for Judson University. Boyd played a key role in the front seven for the Tigers defensively, earning a second team honor inside linebacker spot for Region 3-6A.

“It has been a long journey, I have put in a lot of hard work and appreciate the opportunity to go to [Judson University] to play football,” Boyd said.

Wide receiver and defensive back Jamel Johnson signed to play for Charleston Southern University. Johnson had a notable senior season that finished with him being voted as the region's Athlete of The Year.

Johnson also shared the same gratitude towards his coaching staff as they helped him through the process of getting his name out there and moving to the next level.

“It felt good [to finally sign], it took a lot of pressure off of me,” Johnson said. “[Coach TC Robinson] helped me a lot with getting me the coaches’ [phone] numbers and emails.”

Running back Tristan Mayweather signed to play for Gordon State College, following a season as the workhorse-back for the offense as well as earning the first team running back spot for the region.

“It was a hard decision, but I am glad I made the right decision to better my career,” Mayweather said. “It is good to take my talents somewhere where they will appreciate me.”

First team All-Region wide receiver Bobby Smith signed to play for Gordon State College, as he is a dual-sport athlete on the Alcovy men’s basketball team.

Smith was a strong asset for the Tigers' offense, serving as one of the top options for quarterback Ashton Evans during the season.

“It feels good to further my career and to make sure I get on the next level,” Smith said. “It is good [to go to Gordon State with my teammates] because I will be able to have chemistry and still have a bond with everyone.”

Defensive back Byron Howard is another dual-sport athlete for the Tigers, playing alongside Smith on the court.

Howard signed to continue his football career at Gordon State College, a moment he has been waiting for a very long time.

“[It is] exciting, I have been waiting for this since I was little, it has been my dream to go to college,” Howard said. “[Having my Alcovy teammates sign there] takes a lot of pressure off me because now I feel I will have some people to be with instead of going into a new atmosphere [alone].”

Defensive back Rickey Stone signed to play football for Gordon State College.

Stone accompanied Johnson and Howard in the Alcovy secondary, earning himself a spot on the honorable mention for the region.

“I feel relieved and blessed. I cannot wait to fulfill my football career at Gordon State College,” Stone said. “It feels great [to go with a group of my teammates], we are still going to compete at a high level, and we are going to win.”

Linebacker Jalen Pierce was the last Tiger to sign Wednesday morning, as he ended up being the fifth Alcovy player to sign to Gordon State College.

Pierce also earned himself a spot on the honorable mentions for the region.

“I prayed and dreamed of moments like this, ultimately I am ready to play at the next level,” Peirce said. “It seems unreal, but it is real, and I am ready for it.”

Though they didn’t sign on National Signing Day, the Alcovy football team is expecting more players to sign in the near future.



