PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers trounce Eastside

COVINGTON, Ga. — County rivals Alcovy and Eastside girls basketball teams clashed on the hardwood Saturday.

The Lady Tigers defeated Eastside 55-18. Their win over the Lady Eagles was fueled by superior ball-handling skills and an impenetrable full-court pressure defense.

With both teams beginning the game with full-court defenses, many substitutions had be made in the first half. Both teams’ benches were utilized early.

As the game progressed, the Lady Tiger’s offense was able to handle the press defense better than the Lady Eagles, which made the difference.

Janae Hutcherson, Mae Head, Alicia McAlpine and Tajah Jackson all handled the basketball very well for Alcovy. Head coach Justin Hunter said that their ability “could be attributed to the amount of hard work these girls put in.”

Even so, it was the scoring from Luv Llewellyn that helped in the win. Llewellyn finished with 11 points.

The Lady Tigers offensive attack was how the team prepared, according to Hunter.

“We want to take as many high percentage shots as we can, which means driving the ball to the basket,” Hunter said.

Meanwhile, Eastside’s offense was forced long-range shots, which resulted in multiple misses. The Lady Eagles’ leading scorers were Jailyn Williams and Kailiel Kratch who tallied six points apiece.

With the win, Alcovy improves to 3-5 on the season. Eastside falls to 1-3.



