PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers maul Lady Eagles in rivalry bout

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Alcovy girls' basketball team improved to 2-2 on the year after a blowout win over county rival Eastside on Friday.

The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Eagles by a score of 56-11 as Alcovy's defense stopped the Eastside right in its tracks.

Lady Tigers’ sophomore Carltajah Jackson opened up the scoring as Alcovy led at the end of the opening quarter, 11-2.

As the second quarter was beginning to get underway, Jackson would continue to get to the basket as the sophomore guard would put the Lady Tigers up 22-5 halfway through the second quarter.

“Something that is more gratifying about [getting wins this year] is that we are doing this with sophomores and freshman,” Alcovy head coach Justin Hunter said. “So, with just one senior on the team, you will get an up-and-down wave of growth and progression at times.”

Before going into halftime, Jackson knocked down her second three-pointer of the game to put the Lady Tigers up 28-7 at the break.

The third quarter and fourth quarters were big for the Lady Tigers as the Lady Eagles would be held scoreless for the entirety of the third quarter, allowing the onslaught of points to begin for Alcovy.

“There were points in the game where our defense allowed easy offense, Hunter said. “[Even with Eastside] getting 11 points, things were not perfect. We want to make sure to be disciplined every time we are on the court.”

The Lady Eagles would not get back on the scoreboard until there was 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, as the Alcovy defense and quality offense put the game out of reach quickly in the final two quarters.

The Lady Tigers would eventually go on the beat the Lady Eagles by a 45-point differential as Jackson would finish the game with 20 points.

Following the big win over Eastside, the Lady Tigers will be back on the court Saturday afternoon as they go on the road to take on the Dawson County Tigers. The Eagles will go on to play the Apalachee Wildcats Tuesday, Dec. 8.