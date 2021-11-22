PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers fall to Wolfpack in Madison

MADISON, Ga. - The Woodland Wolfpack defeated the Alcovy Lady Tigers 41-28 Friday night in the Morgan County Sweet South Shootout in Madison, Georgia.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an 8-point lead facilitated by early Lady Tigers fouling trouble. Over half of Wolfpack’s points in the first quarter came from the free-throw line. The score at the completion of the opening quarter was 11-3 in favor of Woodland.

Baskets for the Lady Tigers picked up in quarter No. 2 when leading scorer DiazJahnae Head began finding open lanes in the Wolfpack defense. Head tallied 10 points on the night. She cashed in on hard-earned layups crafted by creative dribbling and open looks from her teammates.

All scoring lanes seemed to open for the Lady Tigers in the second quarter as multiple players, namely Tajah Jackson and Josalyn Branch, contributed baskets to cut the Wolfpack lead down to 17-13 at halftime.

In the second half, the Wolfpack maintained their lead with constant scoring from Kiersten Usher. Alcovy’s offense, still being led by Head, kept the game within striking distance. They never fell behind by more than seven points until very late in the fourth quarter.

The score remained so close the entire second half that a comeback seemed probable. But it never came. The established Wolfpack lead in the first half held up until the final buzzer. Woodland pulled away down the stretch to down the Lady Tigers.