PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers earn first region win

EVANS, Ga. — Winning games have been scarce so far this season for the Alcovy Lady Tigers. That is not the case for this team when traveling on the road.

Four of the Lady Tigers’ five wins this year have been on the road where Alcovy has a 4-1 record.

It was on the road, too, where Alcovy earned its first region win of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers traveled to Evans High School and defeated the Lady Knights 61-43.

Facing a five-point deficit at halftime, the Lady Tigers stormed back in a dominant way in the final 16 minutes.

They took the lead by outscoring Evans 21-7 in the third quarter.

As a result, Alcovy took a 38-29 advantage into the final frame of action.

It didn’t let up from there.

The Lady Tigers proceeded to win the fourth quarter 23-14 and bring home a 18-point victory.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 5-9 overall and are winless no more in Region 3-AAAAAA play being 1-2. Alcovy remains in fifth place in the region standings.

It trails Heritage High School by one game. Those two teams faced off at Alcovy High School on Friday in what could possibly be a pivotal game for both teams.



