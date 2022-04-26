PREP BASEBALL: Alcovy back in playoffs for first time since ‘13

COVINGTON, Ga. — It has been a while since the Alcovy baseball team has participated in postseason action. But, after finishing the 2022 campaign fourth in Region 3-AAAAAA, the Tigers will be back in the state playoffs.

Alcovy head coach Jimmy Hughes said he and his team are “ecstatic” about returning to the state playoffs.

“It feels good to accomplish our goal,” Hughes said. “It’s been four years in the making. When I sent the message out on Friday [to the current players], they were excited. I think they realized the work they’ve been putting in has paid off. It was like their work didn’t come without a prize at the end.”

Alcovy finished the regular season at 8-22 overall with a 4-11 region record, which placed them one game above Heritage High School for the final playoff spot.

Its first round matchup will be on the road against Houston County. The Tigers will face a Bears squad that enters as the No. 1 seed out of Region 1-AAAAAA.

Houston County concluded its regular season with a 23-4 overall record while remaining perfect in region play with a 9-0 region record.

Hughes and his team are looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“We want to go out there and have fun,” Hughes said. “Playoffs are meant to be a fun experience. I’m firmly of the opinion, if you go in way too tight, you’re not going to perform. We’re just going to allow [the players] to be comfortable in the moment.”

Alcovy and Houston County will play on Wednesday, April 27 for a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. The News will provide coverage of all playoff action. Visit CovNews.com or follow CovNewsSports on Twitter.