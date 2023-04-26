Kendarrius Spear signs NLI with Stillman College basketball

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy basketball dedicated an entire ceremony to celebrate Kendarrius Spear’s scholarship signing. Spear signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, April 19 to play basketball at Stillman College.

The ceremony took place inside Alcovy High School’s media center with coaches, teammates, family members and friends present.

Spear couldn’t hardly describe what the occasion meant to him.

“It felt like a moment that was truly explainable,” Spear said.

Spear has been a member of the boys basketball team at Alcovy for the past four years. During his senior season, he averaged 16 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals.

As one of only two seniors featured on the 2022-23 squad, Spear’s point average was the most on the team.

Spear listed a few groups of people he remains appreciative for.

“First, I have to thank God,” Spear said. “Second, my parents and coaches, especially coach [Rafael] Adams. He played a major role in my success.”

Next up, Spear will join Stillman College’s basketball program in the fall. Stillman College is a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

According to Spear, the fact that the college is a HBCU played a huge role in his final decision.

“It’s a HBCU and that’s really major for me,” Spear said. “It felt like the perfect home with great vibes.”

No matter what the future holds, Spear highlighted his coaches for preparing him for the next level.

“My coaches got me well prepared throughout the season with college workouts during the season,” Spear said.



