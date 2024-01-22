Kendall Banks brings talent out on display for junior campaign

Seventeen games into the 2023-24 season, the Alcovy Lady Tigers have almost twice as many wins as losses. One of the keys to that success has been strong shooting.

Leading the way for the Lady Tigers is junior guard Kendall Banks.

Banks’ contributions have not gone unnoticed by head coach Justin Hunter either. He described the junior’s campaign so far as an “historic year.”

Banks recognized the significance of her head coach saying that.

“It means a lot, because it’s never happened to me before,” Banks said. “And I’m glad I’m coming into my talents.”

In her third season with the Alcovy program, Banks leads all scorers averaging 13.7 points per game. She also averages 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Those numbers have been paying dividends, too. Alcovy is currently third in Region 3-AAAAAA and is on a seven-game winning streak, its largest since a 14-game tear in the 2012-2013 season.

Hunter stressed that the junior guard has come up huge in big moments this season.

“Kendall stepped up,” Hunter said. “She’s not afraid to take the shots that need to be taken. She’s gonna play whether it works or not, and she will never be shy of the moment.”

Banks is one of six seniors on this year’s squad along with senior Luv Llewellyn being the lone senior. With that being the case, Banks has challenged herself to step up into a leadership role for the team.

“I knew what I had to do, so I had to build my confidence up,” Banks said.

Banks’ shooting threat is not just in the paint, but from beyond the arc as well.

Against Monroe Area on Jan. 2, Banks went 8-for-10 from outside the line and posted a career-high 34 points. Her deep ball total has Banks ranked seventh in Class AAAAAA for three pointers made.

Banks’ leadership has not just been limited to the offensive end of the floor. Her defense has helped the Lady Tigers in many outings.

On Jan. 9 against Mundy’s Mill, she racked up six blocks and pulled down a career-high eight rebounds before the holiday break versus Salem. The eight-rebound mark is a stat that Hunter said he is pushing Banks to improve upon.

When asked what her goals were for this season, Banks did not hesitate with her response.

“All-Region, region player of the year, playoffs, most definitely,” Banks said.

Banks’ game has evolved from first playing in a recreational league to now playing varsity level hoops where she is “emerging to get my opportunities.”

According to Banks, practices and games aren’t the only way she has shown off her skills. Banks has even performed in local talent shows where she has displayed her talent with basketball.

During the offseason, Banks played with her club team.

Banks gave credit to her parents for keeping her motivated to always improve. She doesn’t want high school to be the end of her playing career either. Banks’ career aspirations are to play in college while she pursues her academic interests followed by an overseas career.

Alcovy will look to utilize Banks as the team makes a final playoff push as the home stretch of the regular season is here.

All six of the remaining matchups will be Region 3-AAAAAA opponents starting with a rematch on Jan. 23 versus Jonesboro at home. Three days later, the Lady Tigers (11-6, 5-3) will hit the road to face neighboring Rockdale County.

Nevertheless, as the season moves forward, Banks wants to continue coming into her role.

“I knew I had the talent in me, I just had to bring it out,” Banks said. “I really got in that mindset and it’s showing now.”