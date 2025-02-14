Kaitlyn Williams signs to play softball at Savannah State

On Thursday, Kaitlyn Williams signed to stay a Tiger as she penned her letter of intent to play softball at Savannah State University.

Williams was a four-year player for the Lady Tigers and was one of the catalysts in the resurgence of Alcovy’s softball program.

Immediately after the signing, Williams shared her emotions on the day she secured her spot to play at the next level.

“Honestly I am just happy, ecstatic [and] very grateful,” Williams said. “I am a small girl with a big God. — just really giving the glory to him. Without him, I wouldn’t be in this position. Physically, I am very happy. I am proud of myself. I am grateful to everyone that showed up because they all didn’t have to show up — especially in the middle of the day.”

For Williams, having a strong coaching staff was one of the factors in her signing with the Tigers.

“The coach,” Williams said. “Honestly, coach [Amber] Hallman was really one of the most relatable coaches. She really puts her faith first.”

Williams shared how the coaches care about more than just what the players do on the field.

“They have my major, I want to major in Bio in the pre-med route,” Williams said. “She allows us to do that, not many schools allow us to do that. Having a coach that cares about me as a person and an athlete was something I was looking for.”

Through four years, Williams has her fair share of accolades as a Lady Tigers.

Williams was named to the First Team All-Region during her first three seasons and was named to the Second Team All-Region as a senior.

She is also a four-time All-Cov News First Team honoree and was named All-Cov News Slugger of the Year in 2023.

As a sophomore and junior, Williams was part of back-to-back region title teams as Alcovy went 46-22 and 28-0 in region play during that span.

Williams’ favorite moment as a Tiger came during her junior year, where the Tigers made a playoff run.

“My junior year when we were going to the Elite Eight in Columbus, that was probably one of my best moments,” Williams.

In reflection, Williams shared how the Alcovy softball program has prepared her for playing softball at the next level.

“Just from practices [and] being taught to have thick skin,” Williams said. “‘Listen to the message, not the tone’ was a big thing. They all shaped me, whether it was conditioning, on the field practicing or in the classroom. They really helped me in any way I could ask for.”