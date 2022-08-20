Here's what Alcovy football did against Lithonia that it hadn't done in five years

The Alcovy Tigers made a big statement Friday night with its 37-6 rout of the Lithonia Bulldogs to begin their 2022 season breaking a five-year season opener losing skid.





Senior quarterback Ashton Evans played like a statement-making senior in the victory as he kicked off his final season in style by slashing the Bulldogs through both the air and on the ground.





After marching down the field on his first offensive drive, Evans went to freshman Tyler Solomon who took the carry six yards for the game’s first touchdown.





Coming into the season, the Tigers’ defense faced many questions due to several 2021 contributors graduating and welcoming Spencer Fortson as the new head coach, but, at least for a night, those questions were answered as the Bulldogs were held to a string of three-and-out possessions throughout the first half.





Evans took advantage of the Bulldogs’ defense in a big way during the first possession of the second quarter as he scrambled out of the pocket and down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.





“I was expecting [to run] a lot because we were watching the film and we saw they are heavy rushers. We needed to be quick on the feet,” Evans said.





He didn’t stop there.





The Bulldogs cannot find an answer for Ashton Evans



The senior quarterback gets his second touchdown of the game to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead@AlcovyFootball pic.twitter.com/V4uuwqzNmc — 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎 (@CovNewsSports) August 20, 2022





After another three-and-out from the Bulldogs’ defense, Evans went to the air, connecting with Malik Eubanks in the corner of the end zone for the score to put the Tigers up 21-0.





Lithonia was able to force an Alcovy punt on its next drive, but senior Braxton Crawford planted the Bulldogs offense on their own four-yard line following the punt.





That field flip proved to be beneficial as a Lithonia holding penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety for Alcovy.





The two points gave the Tigers a 23-0 lead and all the momentum going into halftime.





“All the work we put in over the summer just came alive tonight,” Evans said. “We were playing on a whole other level from the first scrimmage to now.”





Evans picked up where he left off in the third quarter, connecting with Joseph Seay for a big 45-yard gain to put the Alcovy offense on the Lithonia 10-yard line.





Two plays later, Evans tallied his third touchdown of the game as he found Bernard Johnson in the flat for the 5-yard scoring toss.





Down 30-0, the Bulldogs’ offense finally got on the board thanks to a 12-yard run from Anthony Booker.





Solomon would later end the game’s scoring with a 34-yard gallup to the end zone of the game to produce the final score.





Evans’ success played a big part in Alcovy’s win, as the senior completed 10 of his 15 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while also gaining 133 yards and a score on the ground.





“He stepped up tonight. One of the things we always tell him is to lead,” Fortson said. “He made some great throws, and he used the feet as well. We have seen all of the improvement from last Friday [in the scrimmage] to tonight, I am super excited for him.”





Not only does the win over Lithonia give the Tigers a rare 1-0 start to the season, it also marks the program’s first win with Fortson has head coach. The former Newton defensive coordinator was tabbed to take over the program following the departure of former head coach Jason Dukes.





“[With] it being my first game as head coach here, I am excited and thrilled about getting this win underneath my belt, but I am not going to let it go to my head,” Fortson said. “We have a lot of work to do, but we have 24 hours to celebrate this win, then we get ready for our next opponent next week.”





The Tigers will look to carry their momentum into next week as the battle for the Newton Cup begins when they take on Newton (1-0), Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The Rams defeated Hapeville Charter 20-19 in their Thursday night season opener.







