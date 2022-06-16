BREAKING: Hayes promoted to Tigers head baseball coach

COVINGTON, Ga. — Moments ago, the Alcovy High School athletic department informed The Covington News of its new hire to lead the baseball program beginning next year. Kareem Hayes, who served as an assistant coach last season, has been promoted to the head position.

Hayes’ promotion comes after Jimmy Hughes announced his resignation from the same position on May 18.

Alcovy athletic director Thomas Lowe spoke highly of Hayes’ ability to take over the reins of the Tigers baseball program.

“Coach Hayes brings a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience to our football program,” Lowe said in a press release. “His mild temperament and likeness by the players will make the transition a very smooth one.”

Lowe continued to state that Hughes was “extremely supportive” of Hayes’ promotion to head baseball coach.

Hayes has many years of experience coaching baseball.

He began his coaching career at Berkmar High School in 2013 by serving as a varsity baseball assistant and junior varsity (JV) head baseball coach. He then moved to Discovery High School in 2015, where he served as varsity baseball assistant head coach. He landed his first varsity head coaching position at Morrow High School and led them from 2018 to 2021.

In 2021, Hayes joined the Alcovy High School baseball team where he served as varsity baseball assistant coach and JV head baseball coach for the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, Hayes has been familiar with the baseball diamond since he was eight years old.

He is a graduate of Berkmar High School in Lilburn. There, he was a three-year varsity starter and letterman on the baseball team. Hayes then attended and played one year of baseball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO and played three years baseball at Albany State University from 2010 to 2013.

Hayes received a Bachelor of Science in Health Physical Education and Recreation, while at Albany State in 2013. He also received a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in Health and Physical Education from Georgia State University in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back at covnews.com for more details when they become available.



