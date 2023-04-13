Brandon Williams will join Georgia Knights Prep Academy football in the fall

COVINGTON, Ga. — Brandon Williams was one of three football players who signed a scholarship Wednesday morning. The ceremony took place in Alcovy High’s auditorium while coaches, family members and teammates surrounded Williams.

During the celebration, Williams signed to play college football with the Georgia Knights Prep Academy beginning next fall.

Williams described his signing as the end to a “rocky” road. Despite the journey thus far, Williams is certain he’s ready for what lies ahead.

“It’s been a little rocky,” Williams said, “and I’m a little nervous about going from high school to college, but it’s just another step in the road for me to get where I want to go.”

Georgia Knights is a prep school in Snellville designed to “help students get into a four-year university while playing sports.”

The academy has been around since 2018 and, now, Williams will add his name to the football team’s roster.

Williams’ choice was a no-brainer.

“It just felt like home,” Williams said. “I felt like I already belonged there.”

But there’s one aspect of playing high school football at Alcovy that Williams will miss the most. And that, to him, will make the transition a little tougher.

“The best part about playing here will have to be my teammates,” Williams said. “Between all the games we lost or won, my teammates have been there and had my back.”

Moving forward following his graduation in May, Williams is eager to make the move to Snellville and get started with his next chapter.

“I want to go and become great,” Williams said. “And I want to see my full potential.”