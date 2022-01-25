AOTW: Ben Hodges making big impact

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Alcovy Tigers recently earned their first region win of the 2021-22 season. The win was largely due to Ben Hodges’ contributions.

Hodges’ 19-point effort helped lead the Tigers to a 75-69 overtime victory over Heritage on Jan. 14 at home. His performance helped tremendously as the game drew close.

“I felt like my team needed me down the stretch,” Hodges said. “I went out there playing confident and put together a good game.”

Basketball isn’t the only sport Hodges performs well in, though. He is also a member of the track team where he competes in the 4x400 and 4x100.

After his sophomore campaign last year, Hodges aims to win the state in the 4x400 this upcoming season.

Hodges also plans to play football for Alcovy next year, too.

In addition to athletics, Hodges is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), too, at Alcovy High School. As a member of the club, he has participated in numerous community service projects over the past few years.

After graduating high school in 2023, Hodges plans to attend a Division I college/university in hopes of pursuing a career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) or overseas, he said.

But, according to Hodges, there is no better feeling in the world for him than it is being a student-athlete at Alcovy High School.

“We’re a family here,” Hodges said.

“Everything we go through in our workouts, scrimmages and the season. It’s just fun and great to be a Tiger.”