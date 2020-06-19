PREP BASKETBALL: Alcovy's Johnson pens NLI to play for Andrew College

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy High School standout Serai Johnson realized her dream of playing basketball at the next level last Friday when she signed a National Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career at Andrew College.

A four-year member of the Lady Tigers varsity squad, Johnson served as a point guard and shooting guard for Alcovy. She helped the team post a 12-13 mark her senior season — the program’s highest win total since the 2015-16 campaign.

“It was unbelievable,” Johnson said of her signing. “I didn’t think I would be able to sign this year because of my injury this past year.”

Johnson tore her ACL prior to the start of her junior season and was forced to miss the entire year. After spending more than 12 months rehabbing the injury, driving “two hours away twice a week just to train,” she was cleared to return for the Lady Tigers’ 2019-20 season opener against Union Grove on Nov. 12.

After receiving the OK to suit up, she returned to the court in triumphant fashion by registering a team-high 14 points to fuel the club to a 51-36 victory.

“Serai was a significant player. She’s one of those players who definitely leads by example,” Alcovy head coach Justin Hunter said. “She always came ready to practice and grow, which a lot of times showed up in the game. She was just one of those players a coach would definitely say is easy to manage.”

Hunter lauded Johnson’s perseverance and the work ethic she showed in the face of adversity, saying “everything she’s accomplished, she’s earned.”

“We think she possibly would have been a 1,000-point scorer for us had she stayed healthy all four years,” he said.

Johnson is scheduled to report to Andrew College on Aug. 20.