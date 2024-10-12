Alcovy’s first half struggles prove too much to overcome

COVINGTON , Ga — Alcovy got behind early and couldn’t find an answer for the Habersham Central Raiders on either side of the ball. The Tigers ended up in the loss column again, losing by a score of 52-17.

Offensive struggles were the story of the first half. The Tigers offense could not find a way to stay on the field, whether it was interceptions or three-and-outs.

Alcovy’s bright spot in the first half was a drive that ended in a field goal, but was spurred by a huge run and multiple broken tackles from running back Nick Slidell. Destin Cohran nailed the kick that signified Alcovy’s first points on the board.

The defensive moment that proved the Tigers weren’t going to roll over came shortly after the field goal. An interception gave Habersham a first and goal from the five yard-line, but the Habersham defense looked promising, holding the Raiders to just a field goal, despite a defensive pass interference call in the back of the endzone.

Head coach Spencer Fortson said that the team needs to focus on execution

,“We just need to execute, do your one-11,” Fortson said.

The Tigers put up a commendable second half effort, putting up 14 points and only conceding 14 points. Nick Slidell and Elijah Slidell managed to find the end zone on a 20 yard run and a 26 yard catch, respectively.

The minor mistakes that plagued the Tigers in the second half weren’t there in the second half.

“We can use this to build momentum, evaluate ourselves to get better and correct those little mistakes,” Fortson said.

Next up for Alcovy is a region matchup against a winless Apalachee Wildcats. The Wildcats will be coming off of a bye week which should mean that they will be well-rested and well-prepared