Alcovy volleyball edges out Newton volleyball in rivalry matchup

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a best-of-5 sets match between Alcovy and Newton, it was the Lady Tigers who prevailed over their county rival on Aug. 23 at Alcovy.

It was a close match throughout.

Alcovy narrowly won the first set 25-23, but Newton bounced back winning 25-24 in the second set. The final two sets were won by Alcovy more decisively 25-16, 25-18, respectively.

Winning the final two sets claimed the match victory for the Lady Tigers. Afterward, Alcovy’s head coach Ashley McHenry commended her team’s performance on the court to earn the win.

“The players worked hard and as a team,” McHenry said. “They capitalized on Newton’s mistakes and did a phenomenal job applying pressure with our offensive spikes.”

Two players were highlighted by McHenry for their performance against the Lady Rams.

Jaiydn Smith and Kodi Burkett received great recognition from their head coach.

“Our Libero, senior Jaiydn Smith, helped us on the defensive end with her hustle and determination,”McHenry said. “Offensively, senior Kodi Burkett kept us in the game with her spiking and blocks.”

Overall, McHenry was pleased with her team’s outing on Aug. 23 and hopes to build off of their momentum.

“As a team we communicated well, hustled, as well as stayed in good spirits, which all contributed to our win over Newton High,” McHenry said.

As a result, the Lady Tigers earned their first win of the 2022 season, improving to 1-3 overall, which is also their first win since 2018. The Lady Rams remained winless on the year at 0-8, but their second set win against Alcovy was their first of 2022.





Check out our photo gallery below, all by Elijah Bowman: