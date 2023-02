COVINGTON, Ga. — The Alcovy Tigers wrestling team competed last weekend in the Region 3-AAAAAA traditionals tournament. When all was said and done, four individuals punched their tickets to the state sectionals next weekend.

The top finisher was Michael Boyd who placed second in the 150-pound weight class. In the 215-pound weight class, Makhai Jones finished in third.

To close out the Tigers’ qualifiers, Christopher Mace placed fourth 113 pounds while Austin Hook finished fourth at 190 pounds.