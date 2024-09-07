Alcovy Tigers grab first win of the season in 12-9 overtime thriller against Rockdale County

CONYERS, Ga. — With the rain in full force, offense was at a premium in Alcovy’s 12-9 overtime win over the Rockdale County Bulldogs on Friday — the team’s first win of the season.

The two teams entered Friday’s matchup with completely different starts to the season. The Bulldogs came in on the back of a three game win streak to start the season, while the Tigers were still searching for their first win over the year.

Ultimately, it was quarterback Cam Scott that delivered the first win for the Tigers.

After holding Rockdale County to a field goal to open the overtime period, the Tigers marched down to the goal line. On the one-yard line, Scott called his own number as the sophomore sprinted into the end zone untouched for the winning score.

Scott’s overtime score came after a game that was defensive-focused for the first four quarters.

Late in the fourth quarter, both teams traded blows.

A costly turnover by the Bulldogs deep in their own territory allowed the Tigers to have the edge in the fourth.

With its back to the goal line, Rockdale County fumbled on a handoff, which allowed Alcovy to jump on the ball and have it on the Bulldogs’ six-yard line.

Three plays later, running back Nick Slidell punched it in to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.

In the final minute, the Bulldogs marched down the field but were held to a fourth down with four seconds left as they trailed 6-3.

This set up a field goal as time expired in regulation to tie the game at 6-6 to force overtime and the eventual Alcovy win.

In a matchup between former region foes, it was the Bulldogs defense that started the game off hot.

After the Tigers moved towards the goal line with big runs from Slidell, Scott went for a shot into the corner of the endzone.

However, Rockdale County’s Braelan Lang came down with the interception to give the Bulldogs some early momentum.

But, similar to the Tigers, the Bulldogs offense never seemed to find its footing in the opening half.

Rockdale county’s defense continued to make plays, though.

After a punt, the Tigers coughed the ball up on the first play of the ensuing drive to give the Bulldogs the ball back around midfield. However, the second turnover for Alcovy did not result in any points for Rockdale County.

In the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Tigers managed to get within striking distance. But, they once again left empty handed when a field goal from Destin Cohran fell just short of the post.

On the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs found themselves with a field goal chance of their own. From 20-yards out, Rockdale County put it through the uprights to put the first points on the board at 3-0.

The remainder of the first half went how it started as the defenses reigned supreme.

Late in the half, Alcovy’s defense got a turnover of its own. On a deep ball, junior Kaeden Booker jumped the route to secure the interception to prevent a Rockdale county touchdown before intermission.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers came down with their second interception of the game when Leo Haywood caught a tipped pass that went off the hands of the Bulldogs’ receiver.

After claiming its first win of the year, Alcovy will have a week off before beginning Region 8-AAAAA play at home against Winder-Barrow Thursday, Sept. 19.