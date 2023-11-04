Alcovy Tigers cap regular season with home win over Bulldogs





COVINGTON, Ga. — A three-touchdown performance by senior running back Kemoi Burke caps a win on senior night for the Alcovy Tigers. They defeated the Rockdale County Bulldogs 38-0 at Sharp Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers started the game with an early fumble on the opening kickoff but the defense held the Bulldogs offense to an early punt.

While being pinned down inside their own 10-yard line, junior quarterback Patrick Lucero scrambled to find senior wide receiver BJ Johnson for a 93-yard touchdown to get the Tigers on the board in the first quarter.

The defense continued their dominance early on in the game as juniors Bernard Lackey and Jahmari Stephens both had an interception to help keep the Bulldogs off the board.

Burke extended the lead in mid second quarter as he found paydirt from three yards out. On the ensuing PAT, Johnson found junior place kicker Destin Cohran for the two-point conversion.

The score at halftime was 15-0 Alcovy. Burke went on to score two more times from 31 and 15 yards, respectively, to cap off his senior night performance.

The offense started fast coming out of halftime but it stalled after a few negative plays. Lucero found Johnson on a big gain but a few plays later a field goal attempt by Conrad was missed to keep the score 15-0.

The Black Swarm defense forced a total of five turnovers in the entire game. Senior defensive back Malia Eubanks also had an interception to stop the Bulldogs from reaching the end zone.

Alcovy’s defense had two fumble recoveries as well. The Tigers’ punt return unit also forced a safety to help kick start the scoring in the second half.

Friday’s result was Alcovy’s first shutout win of 2023. With the victory, the Tigers will finish the year at 4-6 overall with a 3-4 record in Region 3-AAAAAA.

Check out The Covington News’ Wednesday, Nov. 8 edition for Alcovy’s season recap.