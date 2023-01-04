Alcovy Lady Tigers basketball win Oscar Wimberly Holiday Tournament

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — To close out 2022, the Alcovy Tigers competed in the annual Oscar Wimberly Holiday Tournament hosted by Lamar County High School. Alcovy went 3-0 in the girls bracket to capture the tournament title.

Two of the wins for Alcovy came in dominant fashion, too.

In game one, the Lady Tigers downed Westside (Macon) High School 65-32 on Dec. 27. A day later on Dec. 28, Alcovy edged out Manchester High School 52-47.

Alcovy put together another big win in the championship game, beating Ola 88-58 to seal the deal.

Head coach Justin Hunter recognized this accomplishment as a team effort.

“We had great offensive and defensive production all tournament long,” Hunter said. “Literally every member of the Lady Tigers contributed to the victories.”

With the tournament sweep, the Lady Tigers improve to 10-5 overall with a 3-2 record in Region 3-AAAAAA, which places them fifth in the standings.

Alcovy played its first region contest since Dec. 13 on Friday at Lovejoy with another road matchup upcoming at Mundy’s Mill on Jan. 10.



