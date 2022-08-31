Alcovy High School alum D’Anthony Bell makes Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tuesday, Aug. 30 was known as the National Football League’s cut off day, where every NFL team had to reduce its roster size to 53 players. One Covington native, D’Anthony Bell received the phone call Tuesday afternoon that he made the cut for the Cleveland Browns.

The announcement came exactly four months after Bell signed a free agent deal with the Browns following the NFL Draft on April 30.

Bell finished his career at the University of West Florida where he played defensive back. In his final year, he recorded 61 total tackles and two interceptions.

Bell’s spot solidifies him as the very first Alcovy football player and West Florida alumnus to make it onto a 53-man NFL roster.









There will be more on this story in the coming days. Check back here for more updates.



