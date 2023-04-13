Alcovy football’s ‘secret weapon’ Braxton Crawford signs with Thomas University

COVINGTON, Ga. — Braxton Crawford has been a member of the Alcovy football team all throughout high school. And, even though he's been the kicker and punter, the significance Crawford has added to the Tigers’ roster wasn’t overlooked on Wednesday morning.

In fact, during a special ceremony celebrating Crawford’s signing, head coach Spencer Fortson called Crawford Alcovy’s “secret weapon.”

Afterward, Crawford shared what the sentiment meant to him.

“Being a kicker and specialist, it feels good not to be overlooked,” Crawford said. “I feel like I was a big help to the team and I needed to be.”

Now, the Tiger kicker will transition and take his talents to Thomas University, a private school in Thomasville, Georgia.

Crawford expressed why becoming a Night Hawk was an easy decision.

“Coaches reached out to me first from the get go,” Crawford said. “They were all big on me down there and have been very supportive. Plus, they met my parents and they liked them and my parents liked the coaches.”

Nevertheless, Crawford realized the impact Alcovy football has had on his development on and off the field.

Without the Tigers’ support, Crawford said the opportunity he had on Wednesday wouldn’t have been possible.

“I’ve always taken harder classes, so I definitely feel like it’s prepared me a lot,” Crawford said. “Ever since I started playing football, my dream is to play on Saturdays. Now I get to live that dream.”