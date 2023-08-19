Alcovy football’s defense swarms Bulldogs to earn 23-point win in season opener

CLARKSTON, Ga. — For the second straight season, the Alcovy Tigers began their season in the win column. And, just like last year, the win came against the Lithonia Bulldogs.

On Friday night, Alcovy traveled to James R. Hallford Stadium to defeat the Bulldogs 42-19 in non-region play.

Alcovy’s defense — known as “The Black Swarm” — set the tone early.

The Tigers forced and recovered a fumble late in the first quarter. They took the recovery all the way to the endzone for a scoop and score, which gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

As the game played out, Alcovy forced two more turnovers and produced two more points with a safety. All of that occurred in the first half.

The Bulldogs quickly answered as their quarterback Jayden Frazier connected with his receiver for a touchdown to tie the score up with Alcovy. But the Bulldogs’ offense only scored one more time in the first half.

While the defense got off to a hot start, Alcovy’s offense started slow. But it seemed to figure things out in the second quarter.

Alcovy scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter of Friday’s contest to provide separation down the stretch.

Sophomore gunslinger Patrick Wolfe Jr. found senior wideout Bernard “BJ” Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown. The Wolfe-Johnson connection gave Alcovy a 16-13 advantage.

Johnson later caught another touchdown pass — this time for 47 yards — from junior quarterback Patrick Lucero.

Lithonia drew the first score of the second half. Its defense returned a fumble to the endzone for the Bulldogs’ own scoop-and-score.

Late in the fourth quarter, Alcovy scored once more on a 39-yard rushing score to give the Tigers their definitive 23-point win.

Last year’s contest ended with the same result, too, as Alcovy defeated Lithonia 35-6 on Aug. 19, 2022 at Sharp Stadium.

Nevertheless, the Tigers begin 2023 at 1-0. Next week, they will return to Sharp Stadium as they face the Newton Rams in the first matchup of the Newton Cup. The game will be next Friday, Aug. at 7:30 p.m. Alcovy is listed as the home team for this year’s matchup, too.