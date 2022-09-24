Alcovy football was no contest for Woodward Academy Friday night

COVINGTON, Ga. — Friday’s Region 3-AAAAAA matchup between Alcovy and Woodward Academy was decided early Friday night with the War Eagles cruising to a 42-0 victory.

Woodward Academy’s offense ran through Alcovy’s defense early and often to grab the lead and never relinquish it.

On the War Eagles’ first drive of the contest, they drove the ball 64 yards on eight plays to score a touchdown. The drive was capped off with a nine-yard connection from Jalen Woods to Josiah Abdullah with 8:13 remaining in the opening quarter.

Alcovy’s attempt to answer was halted after Andrew Hines III intercepted Ashton Evans at the plus-31. Four plays later, Hines III received another pass — this time from his own quarterback — in the form of a 10-yard scoring strike to extend Woodward Academy’s lead 14-0.

Just five seconds into the second quarter, Woods found Michael Butler in the end zone for his third touchdown pass of the first half.

To end the first half, Lucas Farrington found the right edge on a toss play to scamper in the end zone for a one-yard score. That allowed Woodward Academy to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Meanwhile, Alcovy’s offense kept searching for answers and coming up empty every possession.

It seemed like every time Evans dropped back to pass or a Tiger running back received a hand-off, they were met with a War Eagle defender. The Tigers had little to no room to breathe on offense all night, which resulted in them being shut out for the first time since a 27-0 loss to Newton back in 2020.

And, whenever the Tigers gained their footing, they would commit a penalty that negated any progress made.

One positive thing to note for Alcovy was the effort. Despite the uphill climb they faced for most of the night, the Tigers kept battling.

For instance in the beginning part of the second quarter, a host of Alcovy defenders sacked Woods and had a tackle for loss to bring up a third and long. After forcing a 4th and 8, Woodward Academy’s 42-yard field goal attempt was wide right and the drive yielded zero points.

Camren Newton made his presence known a few times in the contest by coming up with a tackle for loss or a sack.

But Woodward was too much for Alcovy to overcome.

Friday’s result now marks four straight losses for Alcovy (1-4, 0-2 in Region 3-AAAAAA). Next week, the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season to face the Morrow Mustangs (2-3, 1-1).



