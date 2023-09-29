Alcovy football makes crucial plays to down Morrow 14-13 in overtime

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a game defined by critical plays, the Alcovy Tigers made enough to come out victorious. The Tigers defeated the Morrow Mustangs 14-13 in overtime at Sharp Stadium Thursday night.

Both teams were tied 7-7 at the end of regulation.

Alcovy scored on its first possession of the overtime period followed by a Morrow answer to seemingly send the game into a second overtime.

However, the Tigers had other plans.

The tying extra point was tipped and sent away from the uprights, keeping the Tiger offense off the field and icing the game.

Alcovy players, coaches and cheerleaders rushed the field in celebration of the Tigers’ first Region 3-AAAAAA win of 2023.

Head coach Spencer Fortson was ecstatic following the win.

“Some of the things that we’re always speaking to these guys is just keep fighting and don’t surrender,” Fortson said. “And that’s what these guys did tonight. They kept on fighting, kept on fighting, kept on pushing and, at the end of the day when the clock strikes zero, we came out with the win.”

Alcovy’s offense only ran one play in overtime, too.

Kemoi Burke took the handoff from PJ Wolfe Jr. and rushed in for a 15-yard touchdown to put the pressure on the Mustangs.

Morrow running back Bryce Bowens reached the end zone to set the Mustangs up to tie the game on the next drive.

Prior to the two offensive scores in the extra period, it was a hard fought battle in the trenches all night long.

The first half began with a strong showing from the front seven of both schools. Following a slew of three-and-outs, though, Morrow was the first to break through.

A 29-yard rush by Morrow running back Evan Chapple put the Mustangs on the board first, making it 7-0 with only 3:25 left in the second quarter. The score came one play after Morrow converted a fourth down attempt.

Morrow maintained its advantage into halftime.

At the 3:52 mark of the third quarter, Alcovy tied the score. Wolfe connected with Bernard “BJ” Johnson for a 17-yard score.

On the ensuing drives, both teams came close to scoring once more in regulation, but were stuffed each time by a determined defense.

Often referred to as “The Black Swarm,” Fortson saw the defense live up to their name.

“The defense picked it up until the offense got going later in the second quarter. We put the pieces together,” Fortson said. “We didn’t have a lot of missed tackles and guys were flying around the football. That’s the type of defense we want to play…’The Black Swarm.’”

Thursday’s win ended a five-game losing skid for the Tigers and improved their overall record to 2-5. Alcovy is now 1-2 in Region 3-AAAAAA play.

It was also a revenge game for the Tigers who lost this matchup a season ago 34-29, which ended up keeping Alcovy out of the playoffs.

The Tigers will look to keep their momentum going at Lovejoy next Friday, Oct. 6. The Wildcats are 3-2 (1-1).

Fortson highlighted what his players can learn from Thursday’s outcome.

“It’s all about being consistent on Friday nights. It’s one of the things I said to them in the locker room before the game and at halftime, ‘Be consistent at your job,’” Fortson said. “And that’s what we want our guys to be able to do. And it’s coming along right now.”

