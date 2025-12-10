Alcovy enjoys perfect weekend with wins over Jasper County, Heritage

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Alcovy Tigers basketball programs are picking up steam as we inch closer to the end of 2025.

On Friday night, the Tigers picked up key victories at home against the Jasper County Hurricanes. Then less than 24 hours later, both Tiger teams defeated crosstown rival Heritage.

Lady Tigers improve to 6-1

The Lady Tigers continued to show their dominance on the court with an impressive 48-23 victory over Jasper County High School to hit the five-win mark.

It was never a close affair, with Alcovy going up 23-8 at the halfway mark. The frontcourt duo of Simaria Wilburn and Milani Baughns continued to shine, leading the way in the 25-point victory.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers repeated their impressive showing from the day prior, knocking off Heritage 59-45.

While this game was much closer, the Lady Tigers were able to break away in the third quarter to secure win No. 6.

The Lady Tigers are now off to their best start since the 2019-20 season and will look to keep the momentum forward in showings against Eastside this week.

Boys team notches together two-game winning streak

After getting handily defeated by Rockdale County at the Mayhem Invitational, the Tigers looked to get back in the win column.

Ultimately, the Tigers knocked off a top-10 ranked A-I team in Jasper County in a low-scoring 39-35 result.

While Antoine Graves continued his breakout season for the Tigers with eight points and eight rebounds, the Tigers best player came in an unexpected fashion.

Senior Jamari Willis notched 14 points and 12 rebounds, according to MaxPreps, which not only notched his first points as a Tiger, but his first double-double. Willis continued his solid work the next day against Heritage, adding four points and eight rebounds.

But the standout on Saturday was sophomore Mekhi Hamlin, who broke through for a 25-point performance against Heritage, according to MaxPreps. Pairing Hamlin’s performance with Graves’ 14-point showing, the Tigers were able to pick up the 63-54 victory.

Now at 3-5, the Tigers are looking to turn things in the right direction after a rocky start to the season. However, they will face tough competition this week in the form of in-town rivals Newton and Eastside.



