Alcovy comes up empty in nonregion road loss to Lowndes

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A long drive home.

Alcovy’s three-and-a-half hour road trip proved fruitless as the Tigers (1-3) fell 34-7 to the Lowndes Vikings (4-2) on Friday night.

The Tigers struggled to find traction throughout before junior quarterback Ashton Ashton Evans fired deep downfield to Mathias Height for a 56-yard touchdown to put the Tigers on the board with 3:48 remaining.

Miami commit Jacurri Brown threw four first-half touchdown passes as the Tigers trailed 34-0 at halftime.

The Alcovy offense struggled to get much going in the first half.

Evans connected with receiver Bobby Smith for a 15-yard gain to set up an Alcovy first down.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as Evans was sacked by Lowndes’ WC Fulton for a 14-yard loss. Evans then misfired on a pass intended for Tristan Mayweather. The woes continued on the drive as Evans shoveled a pass to Mayweather, but lost 4 more yards to bring up fourth down.

On the ensuing drive, Vikings quarterback Jacurri Brown found running back Javon Reynolds for 17 yards then Reynolds gained five more on a run to get the ball down to the Alcovy 27. Two plays later, Brown hit Justin Barron for 6 yards for a first down at the Alcovy 22.

Two plays later, on second and 13 from the 25, Brown fired a pass to Kevis Thomas for a 25-yard pitch and catch to give Lowndes a 34-0 lead with 2:39 left in the half.

Following a botched snap by the Tigers on fourth down early in the second quarter, the Vikings took advantage of favorable field position. On second and 10 from the Alcovy 18, Brown’s third touchdown pass of the half went to junior Cross Galbraith followed by a two-point conversion to Hunter Parker to make it 28-0 with 8:51 left in the second quarter.

After another stalled drive by the Tigers to end the first quarter, the Vikings wasted little time finding the end zone as Brown hit playmaking running back Chase Belcher on a short pass that turned into a 60-yard touchdown with 11:18 to go in the second quarter. The Vikings missed on the extra point, but opened up a 20-0 lead on the Tigers.

Following a three-and-out by the Tigers, the Vikings embarked on a long scoring drive that saw them pick up three first downs before punctuating the drive with a 1-yard push into the end zone by sophomore Jacarre Fleming to make it 14-0 with 3:32 left in the first quarter.

Lowndes won the toss and elected to take the ball first.

From there, they opened up a 15-play opening drive that culminated in a 7-yard strike from Brown to Barron for a 7-0 lead just 4 minutes and 21 seconds into the game.

Alcovy travels to Colquitt County next week.



