Alcovy, Newton track and field teams 'tune up' before region meets

CONYERS, Ga. — The Newton Rams and Alcovy Tigers competed at Heritage High School this past Saturday in what was each team’s last event before the region meets.

The two teams competed against 13 other schools in the Patriots’ ‘Region Tuneup’ meet.

Ultimately, the Tigers were the only team out of the two to grab a first place finish.

Alcovy leaves Heritage with a trio of first place medals

Three Tigers earned first place in their respective events on Saturday.

Janae’ Randall claimed first place in the girls’ shot put with a score of 37-4. Randall also went on to finish in second place in the girls’ discus with a score of 112-7.

Keith Gaines took home first place in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a time of 21.41.

Trent Hampton finished in first place in the boys’ 1600-meter run with a time of 4:54.04.

In the girls’ 800-meter, Janelle Martin claimed second place with a time of 2:33.19.

Deajah Johnson ran a 16:00.96 in the girls’ 3200-meter run to claim second place.

Imani Mateen and Anastasia Simien earned fifth(18.01) and sixth(16.60) in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, respectively.

The Lady Tigers placed inside the top five in all four of the relay events.

Alcovy claimed second in the girls 4x400(4:26.89), third in the 4x800(13:02.78) and fifth in the 4x100(49.59) and 4x200(1:54.90).

The Tigers’ boys team placed inside the top six in their respective relay events.

The boys team earned second place in the 4x100(42.57), third in the 4x400(3:43.32) and sixth in the 4x200(1:34.13) and the 4x800(9:22.84).

Carlos Green earned fourth place in the boys’ 3200-meter run with a time of 13:30.10. Deshaun McNeill and Junio Learmount finished in fifth(16:00.81) and sixth(16:39.36) in the same event.

Gavin Rasheed earned fifth place in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16:07.

Newton places multiple athletes in top 10

Although the Rams were unsuccessful at grabbing a first place finish, multiple athletes found themselves inside the top 10 in their respective events.

The best finish of the meet for Newton came from Kyrie Windham, who claimed second place in the boys’ 800-meter with a time of 2:05.34.

In the boys’ 200-meter, Christopher White earned third place with a time of 22.11.

Bernard Ngoran claimed fifth place in the boys’ shot put with a score of 40-7. In the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Jeremiah Smith finished in sixth place(43.81).

Gavin Turner came away with a sixth place finish in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.81.

In the girls’ 200-meter, Erin Seller posted a 25.49 to finish in third place.

Kennedi Zachary claimed fifth place in the girls 100-meter with a time of 12.65. In the same event, Karen Burton ran a 12.89 to finish in sixth place.

In the girls 400-meter, Mya Edwards finished in fifth place with a time of 1:00.11. Avani Newton followed in seventh place with a time of 1:01.60.

Daizonia Murrell finished in 10th place in the girls discus with a score of 51-7.