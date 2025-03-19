2024-25 All-Cov News Girls Basketball team

With the 2024-25 high school basketball season in the books, it is now time to go through the All-Cov News team for this past year.

This list details 19 individuals who had success on the court through a First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions along with the annual awards.

Most Valuable Player — London Smith(Newton)

After missing her freshman season with an injury, sophomore London Smith put on a show in what was her first basketball season at this level. After all, it resulted in a state championship with Smith named as the game’s MVP. Smith was the top scorer for the state champion Lady Rams and proved to be almost unstoppable during Newton’s playoff run to Macon. The future is bright with Smith and the Lady Rams.

Big of the Year — Shamariah Gibbs(Alcovy)

For the second consecutive season, Alcovy’s Shamriah Gibbs is the All-Cov News Big of the Year. Gibbs gave the Lady Tigers a physical presence in the paint along with being the team’s second leading scorer. Gibbs averaged a double-double in her senior season and kept Alcovy in many games with her ability to go up and get the ball and get to the rim.

Breakout Player of the Year — Simaria Wilburn(Alcovy)

Simaria Wilburn had an immediate impact for the Lady Tigers in her first season of high school ball. With attention on players such as Shamariah Gibbs and Janae Hutcherson, the 5-foot-7 guard managed to become a pivotal piece for Alcovy in 2024-25. Wilburn ended her freshman season as Alcovy’s third leading scorer while also having a big impact with her rebounding.

Sharpshooter of the Year — Mya Perry(Newton)

After earning All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year last season as a freshman, Newton’s Mya Perry showed it was no fluke as she helped the Lady Rams capture a state title. Forming the backcourt alongside London Smith, Perry finished as the team’s second leading scorer. Perry led the team with a 53 percent mark from the floor and a 35 percent mark from the three-point line.

Coach of the Year — Jawan Bailey(Newton)

The 3-22 season is well off in the distance for Newton and head coach Jawan Bailey after capturing the state title in 2024-25. Bailey helped lead the Rams to a 25-5 record this season that saw the Lady Rams start the season with a nine game win streak. After losing the Region 4-AAAAAA title to Grayson, Bailey helped lead the Rams to their first state title appearance since 2018. From there, they avenged their losses over Grayson to raise the state trophy for the first time in program history.

First Team

London Smith - Newton

Region 4-AAAAAA First Team

Girls Class 6A Championship MVP

17.2 ppg

5.4 rpg

2.4 apg

1.6 spg

Jada Hyman - Social Circle

Region 4A-Division I First Team

Region 4A-Division I All-Defensive Team

18 ppg

5.8 rpg

3.4 apg

3.9 spg

Janae Hutcherson - Alcovy

Region 8-AAAAA First Team

Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year

14.5 ppg

3.6 rpg

3.5 apg

3.9 spg

Jailyn Williams - Eastside

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

14.2 ppg

2.9 rpg

Shamariah Gibbs - Alcovy

Region 8-AAAAA First Team

10.5 ppg

10.5 rpg

1.4 spg

1 bpg

Second Team

Mya Perry - Newton

Region 4-AAAAAA First Team

9.4 ppg

7.5 rpg

3.2 apg

53% FG%

Morgan Sandema - Eastside

Region 8-AAAA First Team

9.2 ppg

6.6 rpg

2 spg

Brielle Price - Social Circle

Region 4A-Division I Second Team

9 ppg

2.9 rpg

1.2 apg

Simaria Wilburn - Alcovy

Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

6.7 ppg

7.2 rpg

2 spg

Ari Carter - Eastside

Region 8-AAAA First Team

7.6 ppg

4.8 rpg

1.6 spg

Honorable Mentions

Alcovy

Abigail Pollett

Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

4.6 ppg

3 rpg

Addison Way

Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

4.6 ppg

1.7 rpg

Eastside

Jarilix Riveria

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

6.7 ppg

1.1 rpg

Kylee Lawrence

5.7 ppg

2.3 rpg

Newton

Skylar Levell

Region 4-AAAAAA All-Defensive Team

5.9 ppg

3.8 rpg

Alissa Sandifer

Region 4-AAAA Honorable Mention

5.6 ppg

1.4 rpg

Desiree Davis

8.5 ppg

4.1 rpg

Zoey Jackson

Region 4-AAAA Honorable Mention

7.6 ppg

2.2 rpg

Social Circle

Marissa Morrell

Region 4A-Division I Honorable Mention

7.8 ppg

1.7 rpg