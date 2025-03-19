2024-25 All-Cov News Girls Basketball team

With the 2024-25 high school basketball season in the books, it is now time to go through the All-Cov News team for this past year.
This list details 19 individuals who had success on the court through a First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions along with the annual awards.
Most Valuable Player — London Smith(Newton)
After missing her freshman season with an injury, sophomore London Smith put on a show in what was her first basketball season at this level. After all, it resulted in a state championship with Smith named as the game’s MVP. Smith was the top scorer for the state champion Lady Rams and proved to be almost unstoppable during Newton’s playoff run to Macon. The future is bright with Smith and the Lady Rams.
Big of the Year — Shamariah Gibbs(Alcovy)
For the second consecutive season, Alcovy’s Shamriah Gibbs is the All-Cov News Big of the Year. Gibbs gave the Lady Tigers a physical presence in the paint along with being the team’s second leading scorer. Gibbs averaged a double-double in her senior season and kept Alcovy in many games with her ability to go up and get the ball and get to the rim.
Breakout Player of the Year — Simaria Wilburn(Alcovy)
Simaria Wilburn had an immediate impact for the Lady Tigers in her first season of high school ball. With attention on players such as Shamariah Gibbs and Janae Hutcherson, the 5-foot-7 guard managed to become a pivotal piece for Alcovy in 2024-25. Wilburn ended her freshman season as Alcovy’s third leading scorer while also having a big impact with her rebounding.
Sharpshooter of the Year — Mya Perry(Newton)
After earning All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year last season as a freshman, Newton’s Mya Perry showed it was no fluke as she helped the Lady Rams capture a state title. Forming the backcourt alongside London Smith, Perry finished as the team’s second leading scorer. Perry led the team with a 53 percent mark from the floor and a 35 percent mark from the three-point line.
Coach of the Year — Jawan Bailey(Newton)
The 3-22 season is well off in the distance for Newton and head coach Jawan Bailey after capturing the state title in 2024-25. Bailey helped lead the Rams to a 25-5 record this season that saw the Lady Rams start the season with a nine game win streak. After losing the Region 4-AAAAAA title to Grayson, Bailey helped lead the Rams to their first state title appearance since 2018. From there, they avenged their losses over Grayson to raise the state trophy for the first time in program history.
First Team
London Smith - Newton
Region 4-AAAAAA First Team
Girls Class 6A Championship MVP
17.2 ppg
5.4 rpg
2.4 apg
1.6 spg
Jada Hyman - Social Circle
Region 4A-Division I First Team
Region 4A-Division I All-Defensive Team
18 ppg
5.8 rpg
3.4 apg
3.9 spg
Janae Hutcherson - Alcovy
Region 8-AAAAA First Team
Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year
14.5 ppg
3.6 rpg
3.5 apg
3.9 spg
Jailyn Williams - Eastside
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
14.2 ppg
2.9 rpg
Shamariah Gibbs - Alcovy
Region 8-AAAAA First Team
10.5 ppg
10.5 rpg
1.4 spg
1 bpg
Second Team
Mya Perry - Newton
Region 4-AAAAAA First Team
9.4 ppg
7.5 rpg
3.2 apg
53% FG%
Morgan Sandema - Eastside
Region 8-AAAA First Team
9.2 ppg
6.6 rpg
2 spg
Brielle Price - Social Circle
Region 4A-Division I Second Team
9 ppg
2.9 rpg
1.2 apg
Simaria Wilburn - Alcovy
Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention
6.7 ppg
7.2 rpg
2 spg
Ari Carter - Eastside
Region 8-AAAA First Team
7.6 ppg
4.8 rpg
1.6 spg
Honorable Mentions
Alcovy
Abigail Pollett
Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention
4.6 ppg
3 rpg
Addison Way
Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention
4.6 ppg
1.7 rpg
Eastside
Jarilix Riveria
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
6.7 ppg
1.1 rpg
Kylee Lawrence
5.7 ppg
2.3 rpg
Newton
Skylar Levell
Region 4-AAAAAA All-Defensive Team
5.9 ppg
3.8 rpg
Alissa Sandifer
Region 4-AAAA Honorable Mention
5.6 ppg
1.4 rpg
Desiree Davis
8.5 ppg
4.1 rpg
Zoey Jackson
Region 4-AAAA Honorable Mention
7.6 ppg
2.2 rpg
Social Circle
Marissa Morrell
Region 4A-Division I Honorable Mention
7.8 ppg
1.7 rpg