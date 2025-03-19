By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2024-25 All-Cov News Girls Basketball team
19 county-area individuals recognized for their achievements during the 2024-25 girls basketball season
2024-25 All-Cov News Girls Basketball

With the 2024-25 high school basketball season in the books, it is now time to go through the All-Cov News team for this past year.


This list details 19 individuals who had success on the court through a First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mentions along with the annual awards.


Most Valuable Player — London Smith(Newton)

After missing her freshman season with an injury, sophomore London Smith put on a show in what was her first basketball season at this level. After all, it resulted in a state championship with Smith named as the game’s MVP. Smith was the top scorer for the state champion Lady Rams and proved to be almost unstoppable during Newton’s playoff run to Macon. The future is bright with Smith and the Lady Rams.


Big of the Year — Shamariah Gibbs(Alcovy)

24-25 All-Cov News Shamariah Gibbs

For the second consecutive season, Alcovy’s Shamriah Gibbs is the All-Cov News Big of the Year. Gibbs gave the Lady Tigers a physical presence in the paint along with being the team’s second leading scorer. Gibbs averaged a double-double in her senior season and kept Alcovy in many games with her ability to go up and get the ball and get to the rim.


Breakout Player of the Year — Simaria Wilburn(Alcovy)

24-25 All-Cov News Simaria Wilburn

Simaria Wilburn had an immediate impact for the Lady Tigers in her first season of high school ball. With attention on players such as Shamariah Gibbs and Janae Hutcherson, the 5-foot-7 guard managed to become a pivotal piece for Alcovy in 2024-25. Wilburn ended her freshman season as Alcovy’s third leading scorer while also having a big impact with her rebounding.


Sharpshooter of the Year — Mya Perry(Newton)

24-25 All-Cov News Mya Perry

After earning All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year last season as a freshman, Newton’s Mya Perry showed it was no fluke as she helped the Lady Rams capture a state title. Forming the backcourt alongside London Smith, Perry finished as the team’s second leading scorer. Perry led the team with a 53 percent mark from the floor and a 35 percent mark from the three-point line.


Coach of the Year — Jawan Bailey(Newton)

The 3-22 season is well off in the distance for Newton and head coach Jawan Bailey after capturing the state title in 2024-25. Bailey helped lead the Rams to a 25-5 record this season that saw the Lady Rams start the season with a nine game win streak. After losing the Region 4-AAAAAA title to Grayson, Bailey helped lead the Rams to their first state title appearance since 2018. From there, they avenged their losses over Grayson to raise the state trophy for the first time in program history.


First Team


London Smith - Newton


Region 4-AAAAAA First Team

Girls Class 6A Championship MVP

17.2 ppg

5.4 rpg

2.4 apg

1.6 spg


Jada Hyman - Social Circle


Region 4A-Division I First Team

Region 4A-Division I All-Defensive Team

18 ppg

5.8 rpg

3.4 apg

3.9 spg


Janae Hutcherson - Alcovy


Region 8-AAAAA First Team

Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year

14.5 ppg

3.6 rpg

3.5 apg

3.9 spg


Jailyn Williams - Eastside


Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

14.2 ppg

2.9 rpg


Shamariah Gibbs - Alcovy


Region 8-AAAAA First Team

10.5 ppg

10.5 rpg

1.4 spg

1 bpg


Second Team


Mya Perry - Newton


Region 4-AAAAAA First Team

9.4 ppg

7.5 rpg

3.2 apg

53% FG%


Morgan Sandema - Eastside


Region 8-AAAA First Team

9.2 ppg

6.6 rpg

2 spg


Brielle Price - Social Circle


Region 4A-Division I Second Team

9 ppg

2.9 rpg

1.2 apg


Simaria Wilburn - Alcovy


Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

6.7 ppg

7.2 rpg

2 spg


Ari Carter - Eastside


Region 8-AAAA First Team

7.6 ppg

4.8 rpg

1.6 spg


Honorable Mentions

Alcovy


Abigail Pollett


Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

4.6 ppg

3 rpg


Addison Way


Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

4.6 ppg

1.7 rpg


Eastside


Jarilix Riveria


Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

6.7 ppg

1.1 rpg


Kylee Lawrence


5.7 ppg

2.3 rpg


Newton


Skylar Levell


Region 4-AAAAAA All-Defensive Team

5.9 ppg

3.8 rpg


Alissa Sandifer


Region 4-AAAA Honorable Mention

5.6 ppg

1.4 rpg


Desiree Davis


8.5 ppg

4.1 rpg


Zoey Jackson


Region 4-AAAA Honorable Mention

7.6 ppg

2.2 rpg


Social Circle


Marissa Morrell


Region 4A-Division I Honorable Mention

7.8 ppg

1.7 rpg