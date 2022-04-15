2022 Homeschool Charity Cup a success

CONYERS, Ga. — The United Home Schoolers (UHS) soccer programs hosted and took part in the 2022 Charity Cup at the Rockdale Youth Soccer Association in Conyers on April 8-9. This was the second year UHS hosted the event.

UHS’ varsity girls team took home the first place trophy for their division, its junior varsity girls placed second and UHS middle school boys placed second in their division as well.

Approximately 3,000 people were in attendance for this year’s Charity Cup. Among those 3,000 people were college scouts from places like Georgia Southern, Point University and Reinhardt University, among others.

But a bigger task was accomplished at this year’s event.

Instead of a required entry fee, each attendee was asked to bring a donation to go to four of the local pregnancy centers: Newton Pregnancy Resource Center, Refuge Pregnancy and Resource Center, Pregnancy Resource Center of Henry County and Walton Pregnancy Resource Center.

In total, below were the final tallies of what was donated:

- Roughly $3,500

- 16,428 diapers

- 686 packages of wipes

- 61 sippy cups

- 30 bottles

- 76 baby wash bottles

- 15 baby lotion bottles

- 20 Jesus storybook bottles

- Numerous blankets, washcloths and new clothing

The 2023 Charity Cup will take place from March 31-April 1, 2023.