2022 All-Cov News Softball Team

It’s that time of year again — the release of The Covington News softball team composed of Newton County area softball players who had noteworthy 2022 seasons.

Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, there were 16 players featured on each teams’ respective all-region selections. Two players, in particular, received special honors from their region classifications with a local coach named the region’s coach of the year.

All of these players were celebrated in a season where Alcovy won the Region 3-AAAAAA title. Social Circle finished as Region 5A-Division I runners up alongside a state runner-up finish. Eastside turned some heads as the No. 4 seed from Region 8-AAAAA concluding as the No. 6 team in the state.

The staff at The News took all of the 2022 accomplishments from each player and selected a team. Leading the team are five special awards: Most Valuable Player, Newcomer of the Year, Most Improved, Pitcher of the Year and Coach of the Year. There are first and second team honorees as well with each program receiving an honorable mention.









MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Macy Langley, Social Circle

Whether it was in the pitcher’s circle or at the plate, Macy Langley’s performance rose above as she was an instrumental piece of the Lady Redskins’ No. 2 finish at state.

The senior slugger finished with an area-high 10 homers while having a .422 batting average and 42 runs batted in. The 2021 All-Cov News Pitcher of the Year also registered 101.2 innings pitched with a 2.203 earned run average and 80 strikeouts compared to just 42 walks.

All of Langley’s statistics earned her Region 5A-Division I Defensive Player of the Year, which is voted by the region’s coaches.

Langley hassigned a letter of intent to play college ball at Pensacola State in Pensacola, Florida.









NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Eva Davis, Eastside

From the very beginning of August, Lady Eagles’ head coach Heather Wood knew she was going to have to lean on underclassmen this season. But, with that, Wood might have found her new ace in Eva Davis.

Davis finished her freshman campaign with a 19-8 record and one save with 148 innings pitched. In those performances, Davis had 102 strikeouts, 38 walks and had a 2.8 earned run average.

On top of that, Davis was thrown into the fire early in her Lady Eagle career by starting in numerous high pressure postseason games, even in Columbus.

Region 8-AAAAA coaches took note of Davis’ inaugural season in varsity action and voted her First Team All-Region.













MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

CeCe Williams, Alcovy

Now, it’s difficult for any player to build off such an impressive freshman season that CeCe Williams had a year ago. But, the reigning All-Cov News’ Newcomer of the Year demonstrated great strides in her progression as a softball player.

In every category, Williams’ numbers improved as a pitcher and a hitter.

At season’s end, Williams recorded 59.1 innings pitched with a 2.71 earned run average, 76 strikeouts and 34 walks while she had a 7-3 record. Williams didn’t stop there as she batted .481 coupled with four home runs and 42 runs batted in.

As a result of her success, Williams received the highest Region 3-AAAAAA recognition being named the region’s Player of the Year.













PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Elle Standard, Newton

There are a few guarantees in life — death, taxes and the fact that Elle Standard would be in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Rams. Very seldom did Newton softball fans walk up to a game and not see Standard out there playing.

In fact, Standard only missed three games out of a 22-game season for the Lady Rams. She could’ve easily received any award named Miss Dependable or Iron Man as she demonstrated both attributes as Newton’s junior ace.

Standard drew honorable mention recognition from the coaches of Region 4-AAAAAAA, too.













COACH OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lamb, Alcovy

While the Lady Tigers have had back-to-back successful seasons, there seemed to have been a program shift this past season from underdog to champion. A lot — if not most — of the credit goes to head coach Miranda Lamb.

As the captain of the ship this past season, Lamb coached the Lady Tigers to a Region 3-AAAAAA title, which was the first region championship for Alcovy in seven seasons. While climbing to the top of the region, the Lady Tigers conquered all of their region opponents by an average 16-1, which featured eight shutouts.

Alcovy’s 26-8 overall finish is the best finish for the program since 2014 and its 26 wins marks the most in a single season since a 27-4-1 record in 2012.

Lastly, the Lady Tigers’ 2021 and 2022 playoff appearances is the first time since 2014 and 2015 where they advanced to the postseason in back-to-back years.

At the helm of it all is Lamb. And that is why, just like the team’s playoff appearances, Lamb has been selected as the All-Cov News Coach of the Year two years in a row.

FIRST TEAM

Catcher

Mackenzie Parrott, Alcovy .358 BA, 5 HRs, 24 RBIs

Infielders

Kyla Stroud, Newton .515 BA 1st team All-Region Kaylynn Scaffe, Social Circle .319 BA, 38 Rs 2nd Team All-Region Anslee Saunchegraw, Eastside .401 BA 2 HR, 24 RBIs 1st Team All-Region for Region 8-5A Kaitlyn Williams, Alcovy .382 BA, 2 HR, 20 RBIs

Outfielders

Ashlyn Hoy, Alcovy .351 BA, 1 HR, 10 RBIs, 51 SB (sixth in state) Dezaria Johnson, Eastside .396 BA, 7 HR, 66 RBIs 1st Team All-Region LK Tully, Social Circle .414, 20 RBI 1st Team All-Region

Pitcher

Madalyn Spinks, Social Circle 99 IP, 1.69 ERA and 76 Ks 1st team all-region

SECOND TEAM

Catcher

Gracie Griffis, Eastside .302 BA, 2 HRs, 24 RBIs, .970 Fielding Percentage 2nd Team All-Region for Region 8-5A

Infielders

Makinzie Johnson, Alcovy .351 BA, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs Emma Hopper, Eastside .310 BA, 2 HR, 24 RBIs Region 8-5A Honorable Mention Aaliyah Wilcox, Newton .498 BA 1st Team All-Region Donee Morain, Eastside .377 BA, 2 HR, 34 RBIs 2nd Team All-Region for Region 8-5A

Outfielders

Kaylie McDonald, Alcovy .362 BA, 18 RBIs Lila Whitmire, Eastside .294 BA, 16 RBIs Region 8-5A Honorable Mention Harlie Ramsey, Social Circle .265 BA, 21 RBI 2nd Team All-Region

Pitcher

Alexis Hernandez, Alcovy 65 IP, 74 K, 20 BBs, 1.62 ERA

HONORABLE MENTION

Alcovy: Tajah Jackson

Eastside: Chloe McSwain

Newton: Gerielle Dumervil

Social Circle: Kyla Head

Sports editor Phillip B. Hubbard and lead correspondent Garrett Pitts selected The News’ 2022 All-Covington News softball team.



