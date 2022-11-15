Newton County area softball players honored on all-region teams

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a year where three of the four Newton County area softball teams qualified for the state playoffs, 27 players have been announced as honorees for all-region selections.

Here’s how the selections break down for each team:

Eastside Lady Eagles of Region 8-AAAAA

First Team All-Region

Anslee Saunchegraw

.401 BA, 2 HR and 24 RBIs

Dezaria Johnson

.396 BA, 7 HR and 66 RBIs



3.7 ERA, 120 Ks and 91 BBs

Eva Davis

2.8 ERA, 102 Ks and 38 BBs

Second Team All-Region

Donne Morain

.377 BA, 2 HR and 34 RBIs

Gracie Griffis

.302, BA, 2 HR, 24 RBIs and .970 fielding percentage

Honorable Mention

Emma Hopper

.310 BA, 2 HR and 24 RBIs

Lila Whitmire

.294 BA and 16 RBIs

Newton Lady Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA

First Team All-Region

Kyla Stroud

.515 BA

Aaliyah Wilcox

.498 BA

Gerielle Dumervil

.490 BA

Honorable Mention

Elle Standard

Pitched in all but three games for Newton

Social Circle Lady Redskins of Region 5A-Division I

Region Defensive Player of the Year

Macy Langley

.422 BA, 10 HR and 42 RBIs



2.203 ERA, 80 Ks and 42 BBs

First Team All-Region

Kyla Head

.350 BA and 21 RBIs

LK Tully

.414 BA and 20 RBIs

Madalyn Spinks

1.69 ERA and 76 Ks

Savannah Frachiseur

.979 fielding %, 23-for-31 on SB attempts

Second Team All-Region

Kaylynn Scaffe

.319 BA and 38 Rs

Harlie Ramsey

.265 BA and 21 RBIs

Piedmont Academy Lady Cougars of GIAA Region 2-AA

All-State

Abby Arnold

.315 BA, 14 RBIs

Emily McEwen

.323 BA, 14 RBIs and 1 HR

Emily Whitwell

.512 BA and 13 RBIs



1.07 ERA and 103 Ks

Jacie Jenkins

.338 BA, 22 RBIs and 2 HRs

Marissa Holder

.411 BA, 23 RBIs and 2 HR

Breck Piedra

.395 BA and 18 RBIs

All-Region

Abby Arnold

Emily McEwen

Emily Whitwell

Jacie Jenkins

Marissa Holder

MaKayla Arnold

.364 BA and 11 RBIs

Breck Piedra

Honorable Mention

Kyle Keck

.297 BA and 16 RBIs

Teagan Hinson

.289 BA and 7 RBIs

Teagan Satterfield

.385 BA and 10 RBIs

Alcovy softball has yet to announce its all-region selections. Check back later for updates.



