Newton County area softball players honored on all-region teams

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a year where three of the four Newton County area softball teams qualified for the state playoffs, 27 players have been announced as honorees for all-region selections.
Here’s how the selections break down for each team:
Eastside Lady Eagles of Region 8-AAAAA
First Team All-Region
Anslee Saunchegraw
.401 BA, 2 HR and 24 RBIs
Dezaria Johnson
.396 BA, 7 HR and 66 RBIs
3.7 ERA, 120 Ks and 91 BBs
Eva Davis
2.8 ERA, 102 Ks and 38 BBs
Second Team All-Region
Donne Morain
.377 BA, 2 HR and 34 RBIs
Gracie Griffis
.302, BA, 2 HR, 24 RBIs and .970 fielding percentage
Honorable Mention
Emma Hopper
.310 BA, 2 HR and 24 RBIs
Lila Whitmire
.294 BA and 16 RBIs
Newton Lady Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA
First Team All-Region
Kyla Stroud
.515 BA
Aaliyah Wilcox
.498 BA
Gerielle Dumervil
.490 BA
Honorable Mention
Elle Standard
Pitched in all but three games for Newton
Social Circle Lady Redskins of Region 5A-Division I
Region Defensive Player of the Year
Macy Langley
.422 BA, 10 HR and 42 RBIs
2.203 ERA, 80 Ks and 42 BBs
First Team All-Region
Kyla Head
.350 BA and 21 RBIs
LK Tully
.414 BA and 20 RBIs
Madalyn Spinks
1.69 ERA and 76 Ks
Savannah Frachiseur
.979 fielding %, 23-for-31 on SB attempts
Second Team All-Region
Kaylynn Scaffe
.319 BA and 38 Rs
Harlie Ramsey
.265 BA and 21 RBIs
Piedmont Academy Lady Cougars of GIAA Region 2-AA
All-State
Abby Arnold
.315 BA, 14 RBIs
Emily McEwen
.323 BA, 14 RBIs and 1 HR
Emily Whitwell
.512 BA and 13 RBIs
1.07 ERA and 103 Ks
Jacie Jenkins
.338 BA, 22 RBIs and 2 HRs
Marissa Holder
.411 BA, 23 RBIs and 2 HR
Breck Piedra
.395 BA and 18 RBIs
All-Region
Abby Arnold
Emily McEwen
Emily Whitwell
Jacie Jenkins
Marissa Holder
MaKayla Arnold
.364 BA and 11 RBIs
Breck Piedra
Honorable Mention
Kyle Keck
.297 BA and 16 RBIs
Teagan Hinson
.289 BA and 7 RBIs
Teagan Satterfield
.385 BA and 10 RBIs
Alcovy softball has yet to announce its all-region selections. Check back later for updates.