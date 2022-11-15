By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County area softball players honored on all-region teams
Softball

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a year where three of the four Newton County area softball teams qualified for the state playoffs, 27 players have been announced as honorees for all-region selections. 

Here’s how the selections break down for each team:

Eastside Lady Eagles of Region 8-AAAAA

First Team All-Region 

  • Anslee Saunchegraw

    • .401 BA, 2 HR and 24 RBIs

  • Dezaria Johnson

    • .396 BA, 7 HR and 66 RBIs

    • 3.7 ERA, 120 Ks and 91 BBs

  • Eva Davis

    • 2.8 ERA, 102 Ks and 38 BBs

Second Team All-Region

  • Donne Morain

    • .377 BA, 2 HR and 34 RBIs

  • Gracie Griffis

    • .302, BA, 2 HR, 24 RBIs and .970 fielding percentage

Honorable Mention

  • Emma Hopper

    • .310 BA, 2 HR and 24 RBIs

  • Lila Whitmire

    • .294 BA and 16 RBIs

Newton Lady Rams of Region 4-AAAAAAA

First Team All-Region

  • Kyla Stroud

    • .515 BA

  • Aaliyah Wilcox

    • .498 BA

  • Gerielle Dumervil

    • .490 BA

Honorable Mention

  • Elle Standard

    • Pitched in all but three games for Newton

Social Circle Lady Redskins of Region 5A-Division I

Region Defensive Player of the Year

  • Macy Langley

    • .422 BA, 10 HR and 42 RBIs

    • 2.203 ERA, 80 Ks and 42 BBs

First Team All-Region

  • Kyla Head

    • .350 BA and 21 RBIs

  • LK Tully

    • .414 BA and 20 RBIs

  • Madalyn Spinks

    • 1.69 ERA and 76 Ks

  • Savannah Frachiseur

    • .979 fielding %, 23-for-31 on SB attempts

Second Team All-Region

  • Kaylynn Scaffe

    • .319 BA and 38 Rs

  • Harlie Ramsey 

    • .265 BA and 21 RBIs

Piedmont Academy Lady Cougars of GIAA Region 2-AA

All-State

  • Abby Arnold

    • .315 BA, 14 RBIs 

  • Emily McEwen

    • .323 BA, 14 RBIs and 1 HR

  • Emily Whitwell

    • .512 BA and 13 RBIs

    • 1.07 ERA and 103 Ks

  • Jacie Jenkins

    • .338 BA, 22 RBIs and 2 HRs

  • Marissa Holder

    • .411 BA, 23 RBIs and 2 HR

  • Breck Piedra

    • .395 BA and 18 RBIs

All-Region 

  • Abby Arnold

  • Emily McEwen

  • Emily Whitwell

  • Jacie Jenkins

  • Marissa Holder

  • MaKayla Arnold

    • .364 BA and 11 RBIs

  • Breck Piedra

Honorable Mention

  • Kyle Keck

    • .297 BA and 16 RBIs

  • Teagan Hinson

    • .289 BA and 7 RBIs

  • Teagan Satterfield

    • .385 BA and 10 RBIs


Alcovy softball has yet to announce its all-region selections. Check back later for updates.