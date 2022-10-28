Eastside Eagles softball edges out Villa Rica 2-1 to keep season alive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Once again, the Eastside Lady Eagles found themselves in a tight game. But, unlike their first game in Columbus – a 1-0 loss to Harris County – Eastside prevailed 2-1 over Villa Rica Thursday evening.

Up until the final inning, it seemed to be the same song and dance Eastside faced the day prior.

Trailing 1-0, Eastside put together a series of hits.

Dezaria Johnson led off with a walk followed by a Gracie Griffis single. An error allowed Johnson to advance to third with one out.

Emma Hopper provided enough room for Johnson to score off a sacrifice bunt.

That seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Eagles' offense. That rejuvenation carried over into extra innings.

At the top of the eighth, Anslee Saunchegraw came to the plate with Emilie Jernigan on second.

Saunchegraw batted Jernigan off a single to left field. Jernigan did the rest, maneuvering her way around the catcher and made it home safely.

That ended up being the winning run. From there, Eva Davis shut the game down in the pitcher's circle.

Davis allowed eight hits and one earned run while striking out eight batters in the extra inning win.

Next up for Eastside is a 1 p.m. Friday matchup with Region 8-AAAAA foe Loganville Friday. The Lady Eagles lost two of their three games in the regular season series to the region champions. Its lone win against the Red Devils came back on Sept. 23 when Eastside won 5-3.

Loganville is coming off an 8-4 loss to Northside Columbus, also played Thursday.



