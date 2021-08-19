GAME CHANGERS: Marcus Calwise & Wayne Patterson

Most Newton County-based football teams will have veteran leadership to depend on for the 2021-22 season. However, Newton High School will lean heavily on its underclassmen due to the youth on the overall roster.

Due to that fact, head coach Camiel Grant Jr., plans to play a lot of sophomores and even freshmen will receive substantial playing time.

But there are two players, in particular, that Grant is really positive who will make the most impact for his team this season: Marcus Calwise and Wayne Patterson. These two players showed their head coach a lot during the team’s two summer padded camps.

“For us, it was a time for us to see what these young guys do and how they handle going up against somebody that they don’t know,” Grant said. “There was no drop off for either of those guys. Plus, how mature they’ve been this summer has been a surprise.”

Patterson is a freshman defensive lineman for the Rams. He’s been playing football for the past nine years. His entire family has played football as well which motivates Patterson to perform at a high level.

Now, Patterson is eager to experience Friday night-lights at Sharp Stadium this fall and make his own mark.

He just doesn’t know how the nerves will get to him quite yet.

“I’m going to be nervous [for the first game of the season],” Patterson said. “But once I get out there, the butterflies will go away and play football.”

Patterson plans to hang his hat on attending every practice and not being late for any team activities this season. That’s how he wants to start making a difference for the Rams. By doing so, Patterson believes he’ll get more opportunities to show his team that he can play.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the line of scrimmage, Calwise will be a sophomore wide receiver for Newton High School.

He personally aspires to catch a few touchdowns this season, help his team make the playoffs and possibly to capture a region/state championship.

But there’s something a lot more personal that inspires Calwise to be successful during his sophomore campaign.

“I have my dad, mom and family supporting me,” Calwise said. “They come to every single game and my dad gives me a pep talk before every game, too. My grandmother motivates me, too, because I wouldn’t be anywhere without her.”

Calwise labeled it as a ‘blessing’ to play football. He recognized that everyone doesn’t get a chance to play football, much less on the varsity level.

So, Calwise plans to make the most of this opportunity.

It’ll be the determination from both Patterson and Calwise that’ll help make this a more successful season for the Rams.

Their head coach recognizes that, too, and has noticed great strides by all of the young players on this year’s squad.

“I think this the closest group of players we’ve had in a while,” Grant said. “We’re going to be young, but the simple fact of how much the guys like working with each other will make a big difference.”