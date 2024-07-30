​​HUBBARD: My favorite team to cover is…

I shared in a column last week that I will leave The Covington News on July 30. This move comes after I have spent three years at this newspaper.



Two of those years were as the sports editor. And let’s just say, I arrived at the perfect time to cover the Newton County area athletics scene.

That’s right…the entire Newton County athletic scene, not just certain programs or schools.

When I first came to work in the area, I was greeted by multiple individuals who suggested the way my work should look. There were those who advised me to show favoritism to certain sports/schools while a greater number of people advocated for equal coverage.

I knew the type of sports editor I was going to be. It was my mission from the jump to cover all sports and schools as equally as possible.

So, one word dominated my time as The Covington News’s sports editor: Balance. Whatever I wanted to do and accomplish in that role, I knew balanced coverage had to be at the forefront.

Now, upon reflection, the question comes to mind, “Why wouldn’t someone aim for balanced coverage?” It seems like such an easy vision to execute, especially in Newton County.

When you look across the board at Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, each school has numerous programs worth highlighting. Greatness — in both teams and individuals — doesn’t just reside at one school or with only a handful of sports. This area has superb talent all the way around.

And I am grateful that I, former sports editor of The News, was here to provide coverage of that greatness and feature some amazing talent.

For two years, I had the best seat in the house.

But I’m a believer that everything happens for a reason. And as I look back over my time here, I can truly say that I was meant to be here for this time and for this season of Newton County athletics.

Because, based on people’s reaction to the work I produced — along with our team of correspondents — no one would have covered all of the amazing events like we did.

As I think back to what has transpired the last three years, I’m in amazement.

Alcovy: Football captured its first-ever region title, softball won back-to-back region crowns along with the program’s first-ever trip to Columbus and the baseball team ended its playoff drought and is now a mainstay in the postseason.

Eastside: Girls basketball hosted a playoff game, softball won its region title along with constant deep runs at state and football continued its presence in the playoffs.

Newton: Boys basketball had a Final Four run a few years ago, cross country began hosting its first-ever home meet with the State Farm Opener and a plethora of track and field accomplishments were achieved in the last few years.

Social Circle: Wrestling continued producing individual and team state champions, girls soccer captured its first-ever state title with additional deep playoff runs to boot and the boys basketball team had an undefeated, region championship year in 2022 that ended in the Final Four (that is all we’ll mention of that, though.)

I'm sure I left out many other examples, but I think that paints the picture. Simply put, every school has every right to be covered and featured in the sports section of The Covington News.

I have never been a fan of the idea of showing favoritism and never will be. Some people are on board with that approach and make it extremely obvious, which is their prerogative, but that was never my intention. In fact, that is the exact opposite of what sports reporters/editors should do.

A journalist’s No. 1 aim is to be unbiased and objective in everything you do. I have always taken that to heart. We’re not fans, we’re reporters.

Another plus to being intentional with balanced coverage is I have been blessed to work with some stellar coaches and players. There are way too many players to mention, but I would like to give shout outs to some coaches.

Alcovy’s Miranda Lamb, Jimmy Hughes, Kareem Hayes, Mack Hardwick and Justin Hunter. Eastside’s Joel Singleton, DeAnna O’Brien, Jay Cawthon and Heather Wood. Newton’s Camiel Grant Jr. (a fellow Greene County native), Charlemagne Gibbons, Jawan Bailey and Virginia Tucker-Smith. Social Circle’s Heather Richardson, Chris Davis, Tim Kemp and Norman Jones.

Also, there are two coaches I have had the privilege to cover at two Newton County area schools: Taylor Jackson and Spencer Fortson.

All four athletic directors, Thomas Lowe, Champ Young, Cortez Allen and Craig Hargrove, have been great to work with. Not to mention principals such as Dr. Shannon Buff, Jeff Cher and Dr. Kristopher Williams.

That list would have been much shorter if I had concentrated my coverage on select schools or sports. But by being focused on maintaining balance, I am blessed to know way more people and have connections that I believe will last a lifetime.

However, none of that is the thing I am most proud of as an editor of The Covington News. I am proud that current sports editor Garrett Pitts is continuing that tradition.

Before he became sports editor, Garrett was my lead correspondent and was a huge help to whatever success I had when I was in his current role. And I’m proud that we worked closely together and he saw the benefits of producing balanced coverage.

It would be way easier to just primarily cover one school or one sport, but there is so much more value in giving everyone as much love as possible.

Garrett sees that and is putting in even more work than I did into giving The News’s readers coverage they yearn for and deserve. Suffice it to say, no matter who or what may come up, Garrett will be the go-to source for all things Newton County athletics. Absolutely no one will outwork Mr. Covington News Sports Editor.

Now, as I depart for another chapter of my career, I urge all of Newton County to take a balanced approach to your fandom. I’m not saying cheer for all four schools but, if you’re an Alcovy fan, be a fan and support all the Tigers’ programs. Be a fan of all Eagles, Rams or Redskins events, not just a select few.

Because every sport has a lot to be proud of in what they produce on the field and court. Each player and coach work hard to perfect their craft.

And now that I am no longer officially covering all these wonderful teams, it will be a pleasure rooting them on from afar.