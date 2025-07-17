I run for reelection every week. Even though the editors appreciate the fact that I am a dead ringer for a young Brad Pitt and am occasionally correct on the difference between affect and effect, they want eyeballs right where you happen to be looking at this moment. Otherwise, they might replace me with a series of columns on 50 Ways to Fold a Shirt. Or, maybe just leave this space blank and see if you will notice. Either way, it would require me to go find a real job. The thought of that gives me the cold sweats.

What the editors are expecting from me weekly is to provide you with the most accurate and up-to-date analysis of world events in a clear and concise format with lots of commas and gerunds and subordinating conjunctions thrown in for good measure.

That is where Junior E. Lee, general manager of the Yarbrough Worldwide Media and Pest Control Company, located in Greater Garfield, Georgia, comes in. Junior doesn’t know a lot about subordinating conjunctions and the like, but he is highly-respected for his insights on world events as well as being a pest control professional.

The man can talk to you about the impact of devaluing of the Laotian Kip currency (21,600 kip to one U.S. dollar as of this writing) on President Trump’s trade policies as well as how to apply carbaryl-based insecticides to eradicate chinch bugs. That is a rare combination.

Therefore, it came as a bit of a shock when I learned that Junior E. Lee, the creator of the highly-respected Round or Square Polls, whose motto is “You provide the dough and we’ll cook the numbers,” was not invited to join a new polling consortium called the National Association of Independent Pollsters. Its members include Rasmussen Reports, The Trafalgar Group, Big Data Poll and James Magazine, considered the Bible of Georgia politics or the Trikaya if you are Buddhist.

The announcement of the group’s formation states that the association will be adding new members in the future and that membership will be by invitation only. The criterion for membership is “a U.S.-based entity with a cumulative record of published public polling with a high degree of accuracy/low error rate.” That is right in Junior E. Lee’s wheelhouse.

Greater Garfield is located in eastern Emanuel County, which puts it squarely in Georgia and within these, the United States of America, and that makes the Yarbrough Worldwide Media and Pest Control Company a U.S.-based entity as surely as Porky is a pig.

As far as a cumulative record of published public polling with a high degree of accuracy/low error rate, Junior checks all the boxes. He was, in fact, the only pollster to survey residents of the Okefenokee regarding their views on the effort to mine their homeland for the minerals necessary to make toothpaste whitener. He correctly predicted that Albert the Alligator would eat everybody at Twin Pines Minerals if they didn’t get their keisters out of his swamp and hightail it back to Alabama on the double And we know how that turned out.

That alone should earn Junior E. Lee membership in The National Association of Independent Pollsters. Goodness knows he is about as independent as they come. But knowing Junior E. Lee as well as I do, I can tell you he would not accept a membership in the group even if it came with a discount card to Dollar Tree. Pest control professionals are proud people.

Junior looks down on anyone – particularly pollsters – who thinks stylops is some kind of fancy haircut when in fact it is a twisted wing insect with flabellate antennae covered in specialized chemoreceptors.

I was dreading the thought of having to tell Junior he hadn’t been invited to join the National Association of Independent Pollsters when I got a text saying he would be unavailable for the afternoon. He said he is at Aunt Flossie Felmer’s house, poking around in her drawers looking for fire ants. I wonder.

Even though Junior E. Lee isn’t a part of the polling in-crowd, he is an indispensable part of my effort to keep you abreast of world events with up-to-date analyses seen nowhere else except on these pages. If I can do that successfully, the editor will no doubt be satisfied and I won’t have to go find a real job and you won’t have to read about 50 Ways to Fold a Shirt. Thank you, Junior.

