VELIOTIS: Notes on profanity: To cuss or not to cuss?

Growing up in a local family, I never heard a curse word from my parents. My dad may have uttered “DAMN” if really perturbed, and the strongest thing we ever heard our mother say was a muttered “dammit” (under her breath), followed by a quick apology, “Pardon my French.” So, I did not curse or cuss, as they say, until I went to college, heard a few words. But when I moved to New York City to work in a publishing house, my mouth was hanging open when I heard the profanity on a daily basis in a very famous company. The first time I heard my boss screaming a torrent of curses to a business colleague, I was stunned. It was a long stream of every imaginable curse word in the English language. I stopped dead in my tracks, looked at Fran, the art wing secretary, expecting to see her shocked face, shaking her head; nope… she blithely typed away. I asked, “Fran, did you HEAR THAT???” “Hear what?” “Those awful words!!” “Oh, never mind that, it happens all the time.” So, if you can’t beat ‘em, join’em, I started cussing up a storm! Felt like a big city girl! I think I overdid it there for a while? Horrors, even taking the Lord’s name in vain! I would NEVER do that again. Lord, please erase that from my chart?

Soon after New York, I moved to Greece, a country I love, but I had to learn a new language, which meant learning the curse words in Greek! Nothing at all like English, and different frames of reference as well. Pretty soon I was proficient in Greek and their curse words, making a few hilarious mistakes inadvertently. My future brother-in-law asked me one day, “Will you help me learn the English curse words?” So, we went off in a dinghy 100 yards from shore so no one could hear us. I would say a bad word or phrase, explain the meaning in Greek, and he would practice it over and over until he felt confident to USE it. Lots of laughter, as his pronunciation was so off in the beginning. The lesson lasted about an hour, then we rowed ashore. “Swearing in English 101” was a success!

Now I am proficient in English and Greek cusswords, but I NEVER take the Lord’s Name in vain. I have excellent blood pressure, and it is because I let off steam by using profanity. I read in the AARP magazine that it is actually healthy to say those strong words when you need to, not necessarily to others, but to yourself. If you hammer your thumb, stub your toe, crack your head on a kitchen cabinet, break something valuable, etc., an instant burst of X-rated language helps the pain to go away faster and really does make you feel better. It certainly helps when driving and dealing with most *#$%&*s out there! Swearing, despite being considered taboo, can provide a surge of adrenaline and a temporary analgesic for pain. Swearing can be cathartic and reduce stress and anxiety, contributing to calmness and control (after the outburst). Sometimes it helps to get the truth out. People are more likely to swear around people they are comfortable with, as self-expression and humor. They also recommend “don’t overdo it,” as it loses the efficacy. Apparently, frequent swearing can create a negative impression, damage relationships, offend people, and create a hostile relationship. Scientists say that people who “over-curse” may have a weaker vocabulary, a lack of intelligence and be immature. Overusing it waters down the intended effect.

The genius Mark Twain wrote this: “Under certain circumstances, urgent circumstances, desperate circumstances, profanity provides a relief denied even to prayer.” I saw that framed at friend’s home and never forgot it. And what about God? He has Big Ideas on the subject. In James 5:12, The Bible says, “Above all, my brothers and sisters, do not swear- not by Heaven, Earth, or anything else. You only need to say a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’” And in Exodus 20:7, “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes His Name in vain.” I strictly follow that order!

I had a molar tooth which hurt me for four years, all kinds of problems, pain, dentists, medicine, diagnosis, recommendations, referrals $$$$ etc. Do this or do that, or a root canal or an extraction. Finally, the pain was so bad I had another consultation with my dentist who had recommended a root canal. “Those roots are kinda squirrely!” Then I saw an oral surgeon. After all that, we decided to do an extraction, my first at 78. It was painful, god-awful, an ordeal, and I prayed 20 times to Jesus to help me! The surgeon was stumped, “Why is it so difficult? I can’t get that third root!” FINALLY, out, and the surgeon and the two nurses and I looked at the bloody tooth. It had two normal roots, and a Frankenstein ginormous LONG root. The surgeon said, “It would have been impossible to do a root canal on that tooth.” I weakly muttered a certain expletive after all the ordeal, looking at the extracted tooth (with a mouthful of bloody gauze) and they ALL laughed. The nurse patted my arm and said, “That’s exactly what WE thought, but could not say in the office!”

SO… you can be bilingual, English and profanity!

