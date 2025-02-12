STRICKLAND: Week Four Under the Gold Dome

We’re four weeks into the 2025 Legislative Session, and things are moving quickly under the Gold Dome. It’s been a busy and productive stretch, and I remain fully committed to standing up for the values and priorities of the 42nd Senate District.

This week began with a press conference led by President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy (R–Macon) and Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch (R–Dahlonega), where we unveiled our Republican caucus priorities for the session. Leader Gooch captured it perfectly: Georgia’s success depends on securing our future—whether through protecting our children, safeguarding families, enhancing economic opportunities, or ensuring that Georgia remains the best state in the nation to do business.

Senate Republicans led the charge in passing Senate Bill (SB) 1, authored by Sen. Greg Dolezal (R–Cumming), on the Senate floor this week. Also known as the “Fair and Safe Athletic Opportunities Act,” this commonsense bill ensures that biological males cannot participate in women’s sports at the middle school, high school, or collegiate levels. As a parent and someone who believes in preserving fairness in athletics, I proudly supported this legislation. It’s a big win for our daughters, granddaughters, and future generations of female athletes, and I’m optimistic it will receive a warm reception in the House in the coming weeks.

In addition to this priority legislation, the Senate has been hard at work, setting a regular committee schedule and hearing testimony on topics ranging from public safety to AI-driven scams and synthetic drug testing. Committees are the engine of the legislative process, and I was proud to oversee the discussion surrounding several bills in the Senate Committee on Judiciary. Namely, Sen. John Albers’ (R–Roswell) SB 9 recently passed out of our committee to the Senate Committee on Rules. SB 9 would establish the crime of distribution of computer-generated obscene material depicting a child. It would also enhance punishments for defendants who use artificial intelligence (AI) to assist them with committing their crimes. While in committee, I worked with my colleagues to suggest amendments to the language of the legislation, making sure that we drafted this bill in a manner that makes it most effective. In Georgia, children come first, and I will always fight to ensure they receive the utmost protection.

Closer to home, I welcomed working families to the Gold Dome to celebrate Strolling Thunder Day, where we discussed the issues that impact parents with young children the most. With the support of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS) and Lt. Governor Burt Jones, I proudly announced SB 89, which will improve access to affordable childcare by increasing the tax credit for certain child and dependent care expenses. Additionally, SB 89 includes a new tax credit for families with young children and expands an existing tax credit for businesses that offer childcare for employees. This is the first legislation of its kind, and I look forward to discussing it in the Senate Committee on Finance in the coming weeks.

Thursday was also Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the State Capitol. This disease impacts 188,000 Georgians every year, who are supported by more than 374,000 caretakers. The Georgia Alzheimer’s Association has tirelessly advocated on behalf of Alzheimer’s patients in our state, and I was honored to recognize them in front of the Senate body.

Finally, I encourage students ages 12 to 18 to apply for the Senate Page Program. This is a fantastic opportunity for young Georgians to experience how their state government operates up close. Spots are limited and filling quickly, so don’t wait to apply! If you know a student who might be interested, they can apply on the Senate website here.

I am incredibly grateful to continue representing the 42nd Senate District. If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please don’t hesitate to let me know.

