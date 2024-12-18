PETRINI: A Year in Review with Piedmont Newton Hospital Chief Executive Officer Lindsey Petrini

The Covington News received the following op-ed from Lindsey Petrini.





We had a busy year at Piedmont Newton Hospital. As the holidays and new year approach, I wanted to highlight some of what we were able to accomplish for our community in 2024.

We welcomed 10 new Piedmont providers to care for residents of Newton and nearby counties. Seven of them will expand access to specialties in high demand, including gastroenterology, cardiology, general surgery and primary care. With more physicians available in these areas, patients should be able to get appointments more easily for that routine colonoscopy, heart disease management, hernia repair, or annual physical. The remaining three new providers brought the specialties of rheumatology, neurology and endocrinology to our area.

Our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) also advanced from a level 2 to a level 3 facility. Level 3 care is typically for babies born before 32 weeks of pregnancy. This change in designation shows that the facility and staff are equipped to care for newborns who require one of the highest levels of medical intervention. This care might include advanced life support, a full range of respiratory support, and advanced imaging. With these services available close to home, parents can spend more time bonding with their baby in the NICU and less time traveling to an out-of-town hospital for visits.

We made some critical investments in modernizing our space and technology as well. The intensive care unit (ICU) reopened Nov. 6, following a renovation that polished the space and expanded the size of the rooms to accommodate patients who need continuous dialysis for kidney failure. We also acquired a surgical robotics system for orthopedic procedures and a 3T (or 3 Tesla) MRI machine. The robot helps orthopedic surgeons enhance the fit of joint implants, which can lead to faster recovery times and better results for patients. The 3T MRI generates sharper images than earlier models, which allowed us to start offering prostate scans that could not be done on the older machines.

Lastly, we welcomed two new senior leaders to our executive team. Craig Skurcenski, M.D., replaced Norris Little, M.D., as chief medical officer (CMO), following Dr. Little’s retirement over the summer. Dr. Skurcenski will make sure we continue to provide the high-quality care that earned Piedmont Newton back-to-back “A” hospital safety grades this spring and fall from The Leapfrog Group. Our second new executive, Raina Sanford, is reviving the role of patient services executive director at the hospital. She will provide executive-level oversight of departments that support patient care, including the laboratory and physical therapy.

Our goal with each new service is to meet more of your health care needs right here in the community. I hope our new faces and spaces make a positive difference for you and your family in the new year.

Wishing you good health for the holidays,